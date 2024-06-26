Tioga County Property Transactions

On June 13, 2024, property located at 1256 Halsey Valley Rd., Tioga, from Michael and Renee Wainwright to Maureen Shelp for $225,000.

On June 13, 2024, property located at 156 East Campville Rd., Town of Owego, from Barbara Rigby By Atty. In Fact and Steven Rigby As Atty. In Fact, to Eric and Courtney Riggs for $190,000.

On June 14, 2024, property located at 63 Clinton Ave., Village of Waverly, from Samantha Chamberlain and Taren Harkness to Joshua Naumann for $190,000.

On June 14, 2024, property located at Fairfield Road, Town of Candor, from Susquehanna Land Company LLC to Darren Pierce for $32,000.

On June 17, 2024, property located at 4331 Foster Valley Rd., Town of Owego, from Glenn and Wanda Wanck to Jason and Rebecca Pilny for $18,000.

On June 17, 2024, property located at 113 Main St., Village of Owego, from David and Reathea Woodburn to Jonathan Woodburn for $120,000.

On June 17, 2024, property located at 17 Tulls Corner Rd., Town of Candor, from Anthony Dans to Michael Deeley for $140,500.

On June 18, 2024, property located at 62 Pennsylvania Ave., Town of Owego, from Robert and Sharyn Martinfish to Ellen Barton and Collected Homes DBA for $150,000.