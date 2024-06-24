One fatality and several serious injuries reported in Newark Valley crash

On June 23, 2024, at approximately 12:55 a.m., the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office responded to Bailey Hollow Road in the Town of Newark Valley for the report of a serious motor vehicle crash.

The vehicle was found to have been traveling eastbound on Bailey Hollow Road when it left the roadway and struck a tree. The 17-year-old operator of the vehicle and three other passengers, all from Newark Valley, N.Y., were transported to Wilson Hospital with injuries.

While at the hospital, Connor I. Vanzile, age 18, succumbed to his injuries.

The Tioga County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Tioga County Sheriff’s Crash Investigation and Drone Units, Newark Valley Fire Department, Campville Fire Department, Owego EMS, Maine EMS, and the New York State Police.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.