What’s Happening for the week of June 23, 2024

JUNE

Emerging Writers, second Wednesday of each month, 5:30 p.m., Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Writers of all genres and degrees of experience are invited to bring their work to read to the group.

Owego Moose Breakfast, first Saturday of each month, 8-11 a.m., 3 Goodrich Rd., Owego. Open to the public.

ACT Free Community Dinner, every Thursday from 5-6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Takeout only.

Park Terrace Food Pantry, every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Bread of Life Food Pantry, every Wednesday from 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Candor residents.

Trivia, 1st Wednesday of the month, 7 to 9 p.m., Owego Elks Lodge, 223 Front St., Owego. The cost is $5 per person. The first-place team is awarded a prize at a value of $25. There will be light snacks to munch on and refreshments will be available for purchase.

Congregate Lunch served at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego, Monday – Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Cost is a suggested contribution of $5 for those 60 and older, and $7 for those under 60. Meal includes entrée, side dishes, beverage, and dessert. The salad bar is available on most days. Download the monthly menu at www.tiogaopp.org/nutrition.

Chair Yoga for Older Adults meets every Wednesday morning from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

Meditation with Ed Valentin – Fridays, 1 to 2 p.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. For more information, call (607) 687-4120 ext. 335 or email info@tiogaopp.org.

The Alzheimer’s Association offers a remote support group the 3rd Tuesday of the month at 1:30 p.m. For more information, call Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at (607) 687-4120 ext. 315.

The Newark Valley Food Pantry is open every Tuesday and Thursday from 3 to 4 p.m. They are also open every Wednesday from 6 to 7 p.m. at 78 Whig St., Newark Valley. For residents of the 13811 zip code areas.

Berkshire Free Library Monthly Board of Trustees meeting, 2nd Monday of each month, 3:30 p.m., Route 38, Berkshire.

Spalding Memorial Library Board Meeting, fourth Wednesday of each month, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Meetings are open to the public. Call ahead if you are interested in attending. You can reach them at (570) 888-7117 or email smlibrary724@gmail.com.

Bingo, second Saturday of each Month, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., American Legion, 263 Front St., Owego.

Storytime Tuesday and Thursdays, 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Mahjong Mondays, 2-4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Tech Help Tuesdays with Tina, drop in any time between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Zen before Zzzzs Yoga Class, Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

APRIL 22 to JULY 15

GriefShare Support Group, Mondays from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Lakeview Chapel, 185 Day Hollow Rd., Owego. Call (607) 687-3261 for more information.

JUNE 23

The Bellows Family Concert, 6 p.m., East Smithfield Village Green, corner of Church and Main Streets, East Smithfield, Pa. A love offering will be received. Bring lawn chairs. In case of inclement weather, the concert will be held in the East Smithfield Federated Church sanctuary.

JUNE 24

Doug’s Fish Fry, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Grand Union parking lot, Route 17C, Owego.

Owego Lions Club will have a bake sale and will be selling brooms.

Ahwaga Canoe and Kayak Club Meeting and Program, 7 p.m., Central United Methodist Church, Endicott. Nancy Wallace, biologist and educator, will give a presentation on fungi and slime molds. Free, open to all.

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

New Dungeons and Dragons (D&D) Campaign, 5 to 7 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Scheduled bi-weekly and open to ages 13 and older. For more information, call (570) 888-7117.

JUNE 25

AARP Drivers Refresher Course, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Spencer Federated Church, 70 N. Main St., Spencer. Call (607) 589-4667 to register or for more information.

Keep Calm and Carry Yarn Open Fibers Group, noon, Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

Drop in to make Friendship Bracelets, 1 to 3 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. All ages are invited.

Threads Group, 6 to 8 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Open to all ages wishing to explore knitting, crocheting, and other crafts.

JUNE 26

AARP Drivers Refresher Course, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Spencer Federated Church, 70 N. Main St., Spencer. Call (607) 589-4667 to register or for more information. The cost is $25 for members and $30 for nonmembers.

Apalachin Lions Walk-Up Mobile Food Pantry, 10 to 11 a.m., St. Margaret Mary’s Church, 1110 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin. Register by June 25 at 8:30 a.m. or until full. Pre-registration is required. Phone: 2-1-1 or visit www.foodbankst.org/cfd to sign up. Bring a cart or bags to carry food.

WIC Clinic, 9:15 a.m. to 2:15 p.m., Waverly Community Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St., Waverly.

JUNE 27

Bookworms Unite, 6 p.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

TOI’s Family Health Satellite Clinic, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Apalachin United Methodist Church, 303 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin. Get compassionate, affordable, and confidential acute and reproductive healthcare. Call (607) 687-5333 for more information or to make an appointment. Walk-ins are welcome.

Mindful Money, 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Get the financial skills you need for your first job and beyond. Topics to be covered include Completing a W-4, Reviewing Parts of your Pay Stub, and Loans and Credit. Register online at https://tinyurl.com/mwaybb3r.

NY Connects Office Hours, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

WIC Clinic, 9:15 a.m. to 2:15 p.m., Apalachin United Methodist Church, 303 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin.

Candor Farmers Market, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Candor Town Hall Pavilion, 101 Owego Rd., Candor. There will be 16 local vendors with produce, baked goods, crafts, food vendors, and live music.

Free Play with Blocks and Toys, 1 to 3 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. For children of all ages.

JUNE 28

Lego Challenge, 4 p.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

Waverly Senior Social Hour and Alzheimer’s Basics presentation with the Alzheimer’s Association. The meal will be served at 11:30 a.m. and the presentation will begin at 12:15 p.m., Waverly Community Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St., Waverly. Call (607) 687-4120 or email aging@tiogaopp.org to reserve your seat.

The Stoutmen, doors open at 6 p.m., show begins at 7 p.m., The Depot, Newark Valley.

Stories, songs, and a craft, 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Ms. Jess will read stories about picking berries. The group will play outside with chalk and bubbles after each session. All ages are invited.

JUNE 29

Story Time and Creation, 11 a.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

JUNE 30

French Bulldog Group will meet up from 6 to 8 p.m. at the small dog park at the Rebecca Weitsman Memorial Dog Park, 359 Hickories Park Rd. Owego. Only bring your dog if they are in good health and up-to-date with required vaccinations. Questions about this meetup can be emailed to wkrizanek@gmail.com.

Picnic Hymn Sing hosted by PP Bliss Museum, 4 p.m., Rome Borough Park, 62 West St., Rome, Pa. Please bring a dish to pass.

JULY 2

Keep Calm and Carry Yarn Open Fibers Group, noon, Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

Tioga County Health and Human Services meeting, 8:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Information Technology and Communications meeting, 9:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Administrative Services meeting (County Clerk, Historian, Real Property, Tioga County Veterans, and Elections) 10:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Economic Development, Planning, Tourism, and Agriculture meeting, 1 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Public Safety, Probation, DWI, and Coroner meeting, 2:30 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

JULY 3

Tioga County Public Works and Capital Projects meeting, 9 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Personnel Meeting, 10:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County 1st monthly Legislative Workshop and Legislative Support Meeting, 1 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

JULY 4

BBQ Dinners, 11 a.m. until gone, East Berkshire United Methodist Church, East Berkshire Road, Berkshire. Take out only, good will donation.

JULY 5

Caroline Center Church Fish Fry, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., 719 Buffalo Rd., Brooktondale. The cost is $15.

Senior Sampler Program: Bingo, Games, and Lunch, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin. Registration required by calling (607) 625-3333.

Ryan Wilson, doors open at 6 p.m., show begins at 7 p.m., The Depot, Newark Valley.

JULY 6

Candor Community Chorus Independence Day Concert, Embrace the Music, 7 p.m., Candor High School Auditorium, Academy Street, Candor. Mix of folk, gospel, Broadway tunes, and patriotic music. Admission is free; donations accepted.

Story Time and Creation, 11 a.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

JULY 8, 9, 10 and 11

Newark Valley Community Connection Monday Lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley. The suggested donation is $5 for senior citizens and $7 suggested for those under 60. Take-out is available. A friendly game of Bingo will be held afterwards for those interested.

Camp Firelight Bible School, 6 to 8 p.m., Church of the Redeemer, 201 S. Wilbur Ave., Sayre, Pa. Preschool thru sixth grade. To pre-register or for more information, call (570) 888-1850 or (570) 888-2270.

JULY 9

Keep Calm and Carry Yarn Open Fibers Group, noon, Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

The Seventh Regular Tioga County Legislative Meeting of 2024 will be held at 12 p.m. in the Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Finance, Legal and Safety Meeting, 10:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

JULY 10

Athens Senior Citizens Club’s luncheon meeting, noon, Athens Wesleyan Church, 3003 Wilawanna Rd., Sayre. Menu is chicken and biscuits, mashed potatoes, and gravy. Bring your own table service, drink, and dessert or dish to pass.

JULY 11

Candor Farmers Market, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Candor Town Hall Pavilion, 101 Owego Rd., Candor. There will be 16 local vendors with produce, baked goods, crafts, food vendors, and live music.

Family Night with Dirtmeister, 7 to 8 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

JULY 12

Ain’t Misbehavin’, doors open at 6 p.m., show begins at 7 p.m., The Depot, Newark Valley.

JULY 13

Story Time and Creation, 11 a.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

JULY 14

Cars in the Park, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Registration closes at 1 p.m., Hickories Park, Owego. Public admission is $2 per person. All vehicles welcome. For information, visit Triple Cities Street Rods on Facebook or call Pete at (607) 727-1314 or Doug at (570) 227-0119. Vendors can contact Bob at (607) 227-0119.

JULY 16

Keep Calm and Carry Yarn Open Fibers Group, noon, Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

JULY 18

Candor Farmers Market, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Candor Town Hall Pavilion, 101 Owego Rd., Candor. There will be 16 local vendors with produce, baked goods, crafts, food vendors, and live music.

Afternoon Book Club: My Cousin Rachel by Daphne du Maurier, 1p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Family Night with Dinosaur Adventure Show, 7 to 8 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Tioga County 2nd Legislative Workshop, 10 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

JULY 19

Dean Goble Band, doors open at 6 p.m., show begins at 7 p.m., The Depot, Newark Valley.

JULY 20

Story Time and Creation, 11 a.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

Ollie and Nola Show, 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

JULY 23

Keep Calm and Carry Yarn Open Fibers Group, noon, Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

Tioga Arts Council Class on Clay Animal Plaques, 1 to 3 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin. Ages eight to 12, registration required by calling (607) 625-3333.

JULY 25

Bookworms Unite, 6 p.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

Candor Farmers Market, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Candor Town Hall Pavilion, 101 Owego Rd., Candor. There will be 16 local vendors with produce, baked goods, crafts, food vendors, and live music.

Family Night with Reptiles, 7 to 8 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

JULY 26

Pat Kane and West o’Clare, doors open at 6 p.m., show begins at 7 p.m., The Depot, Newark Valley.

Lego Challenge, 4 p.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

JULY 27

Story Time and Creation, 11 a.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

American Girl Doll Salon School, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin. Ages eight and older welcome; registration required by calling (607) 625-3333.

JULY 29

American Girl Doll Program, 1 to 3 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin. Ages eight and older; registration required by calling (607) 625-3333.

JULY 30

Keep Calm and Carry Yarn Open Fibers Group, noon, Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

Tioga Arts Council Class on Lush Landscapes Painting, 1 to 3 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin. Ages eight to 12 welcome; registration required by calling (607) 625-3333.

AUGUST 2

Caroline Center Church Fish Fry, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., 719 Buffalo Rd., Brooktondale. The cost is $15.