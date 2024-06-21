The Flying Mullet takes first scratch main at Champion!

By Jason Bonsignore —

On June 8, Champion Speedway played host to its annual Jagger Roberts Memorial to honor the young boy who had raced at Champion previously, but tragically lost his life at a local hare scramble event several years ago. The track awards a perpetual trophy in Jagger’s name to the winner of the Quad Pro division each season on the evening, but the speedway riders also race hard in his memory and this year was no different!

Last season there was a Handicap Main run on the night that young teenager Caleb “Flying Mullet” Stewart won. He has been very fast in certain races the past two seasons, and many felt he could be knocking on the door of his first scratch main event soon at age 18!

Stewart would take 2nd place in his semi to transfer to the Main behind Casey Donholt. Lenny McBride, a 5-time track champion, won the other semifinal, with “Smokin” Dave Oakden 2nd.

The last chance saw “GP” Jonny Oakden sweep around the outside into the lead, and it was a lead he never relinquished as he took the final spot for the feature.

Casey Donholt, also a 5-time track champ, would jump into the lead off the start of the scratch main with young Stewart on his tail! Donholt held the lead for three laps, but on the final lap going down the back straight, with Donholt on the outside, Stewart caught some traction and a massive wheel stand ensued in which many thought Stewart would end up looping out due to! Instead, he pulled it down and got a burst of traction that powered him under Donholt going into the corners, and he passed and got a good shot out of turn 4 heading to the checkered flag for his first ever scratch main!

Donholt on his Matrafailio Racing powered GM was second, and Lenny McBride, riding a Justice Brothers / ODI Grips / TANKS AUTO / Joe V’s Auto powered GM took third!

Toby Relyea would take his second Jagger Roberts Victory in the Pro Quad Wars with a real smooth ride in the feature!

Champion Speedway hosts The Hurricane Hank Bassett Cup on June 22 at 7 p.m. The action has been hot and the track has had over 40 speedway riders three times this season, the most of any track in the Country!

More information can be seen at www.eastcoastspeedway.com.

Jagger Roberts Race Results: 1.Caleb Stewart, 2.Casey Donholt, 3.Lenny McBride, 4.Jonny Oakden, 5.Dave Oakden

Last Chance: Jonny Oakden, Levi Harris, Mike Cortese, Dalton Oakden, Adam Mittl

D-2: Chloe Schnurr, Adam Mittl Jr., Kenny Dahlin, Hunter Wagner, Albert Smith

D-3: Cody Pierce, Zach Ostrander, Luke Helton, Chris Hulbert, Jerry Harman Jr.

JR D-1: Macoley Saunders, Joel Farwell, Kabriel Howard, Cody Pierce

JR D-2: Jacob Tomchick, Jake Kilmer, Jenson Pierce, Gracie Bailey, Mikki Card

Trikes: Chase Archibald, Noah Bolson, Harland Franklin

Quad Pro: Toby Relyea