On June 22, the Senior Class of 2024 will hold a car parade. The line up will be at Trout Ponds in Newark Valley at 9 a.m. The parade begins at 9:30 a.m.

The parade ends at the Middle School on Whig Street.

The organizers are hoping to see a lot of participation, and a fun time!

For more information, call Jenni Vansteenburgh at (607) 349-3954 or email to Jennivansteenburgh74@gmail.com.