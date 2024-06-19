Gail’s Tails

By Gail Ghinger —

Hey kids! Look at us. We are BJ and Eddie. Want to have some fun while you are out of school this summer? Adopt us brothers and we will have a great time playing together.

You can pet us and play ball with us. We will bat it back to you. We love people and kids.

Our mom went to heaven and we have been so lonely without her or someone to keep us company. If you let us, we will even sleep with you.

We went and got our shots updated in May, so we are ready to go. We are about five years old and really need a home where we can wander around and be with people.

If you think you want to make two cats very happy, then call Gail at (607) 689-3033 and ask for us boys. We hope to see you soon! Have a great summer.

Raffle tickets for the Fourth of July are at Up the Creek Consignment Store to help pay for our food. There are three baskets, an ice cream maker with coupon book, a kid’s fun pack, and an adult drink tub.

Thank you for your support.