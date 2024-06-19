Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of June 3, 2024 through June 9, 2024 there were 97 calls for service, the department responded to two motor vehicle accidents, there was one mental health hold reported, and two traffic tickets were issued.

The department also reported the following arrests.

Robin E. Gleckler, age 55 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Criminal Contempt in the Second Degree (Misdemeanor), and Harassment in the Second Degree (Misdemeanor) following an investigation of a Disturbance on Belva Lockwood Lane. Gleckler was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.

John R. Lorang, age 83 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Dog Running at Large (Violation), Dog Chasing and Harassing (Violation), and Dog Feces on Private Property (Violation) following an investigation of a Dog Attack on East Temple Street. Lorang was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Justin S. Davis, age 32 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Endangering the Welfare of a Child (Misdemeanor) following an investigation of a Disturbance on Fox Street. Davis was issued Appearance Ticket returnable to the Village of Owego Court.