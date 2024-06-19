Government Services Expo taking place Friday

The community is invited to the first-ever Tioga County Government Services Expo on Friday, June 21, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 70 Delphine St. in Owego, N.Y. The location is the site of the former Town of Owego Public Works facility, now owned by Tioga County.

For the young at heart, a Touch A Truck will be available for folks to check out the large equipment up close, and cotton candy and popcorn will be provided by the county’s Veterans Service Agency.

In a press release, Tioga County’s Legislative Chair, Martha Sauerbrey, wrote, “New York county governments provide vital programs and services that keep our communities humming and support residents and businesses. We’ve led the nation in agriculture and manufacturing. We’ve been pioneers of industry, conservation, and technology. Counties remain home to vibrant communities, cutting-edge businesses, and natural beauty.

This event is free and open to the public, and a chance to learn about county services and meet the staff that makes the programs work. You can learn what it is that they do, and meet the people behind the programs.