What’s Happening for the week of June 16, 2024

What’s Happening – send dated church, school, social or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to The Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, or e-mail wpost@owegopennysaver.com. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of the event. Space available, your event will appear.

JUNE

Emerging Writers, second Wednesday of each month, 5:30 p.m., Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Writers of all genres and degrees of experience are invited to bring their work to read to the group.

Owego Moose Breakfast, first Saturday of each month, 8-11 a.m., 3 Goodrich Rd., Owego. Open to the public.

ACT Free Community Dinner, every Thursday from 5-6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Takeout only.

Park Terrace Food Pantry, every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Bread of Life Food Pantry, every Wednesday from 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Candor residents.

Trivia, 1st Wednesday of the month, 7 to 9 p.m., Owego Elks Lodge, 223 Front St., Owego. The cost is $5 per person. The first-place team is awarded a prize at a value of $25. There will be light snacks to munch on and refreshments will be available for purchase.

Trivia Tuesdays, 2nd and 4th Tuesday of the month, 1 p.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Bring a friend. All are welcome. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

Congregate Lunch served at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego, Monday – Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Cost is a suggested contribution of $5 for those 60 and older, and $7 for those under 60. Meal includes entrée, side dishes, beverage, and dessert. The salad bar is available on most days. Download the monthly menu at www.tiogaopp.org/nutrition.

Chair Yoga for Older Adults meets every Wednesday morning from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

Meditation with Ed Valentin – Fridays, 1 to 2 p.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. For more information, call (607) 687-4120 ext. 335 or email info@tiogaopp.org.

The Alzheimer’s Association offers a remote support group the 3rd Tuesday of the month at 1:30 p.m. For more information, call Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at (607) 687-4120 ext. 315.

The Newark Valley Food Pantry is open every Tuesday and Thursday from 3 to 4 p.m. They are also open every Wednesday from 6 to 7 p.m. at 78 Whig St., Newark Valley. For residents of the 13811 zip code areas.

Berkshire Free Library Monthly Board of Trustees meeting, 2nd Monday of each month, 3:30 p.m., Route 38, Berkshire.

Spalding Memorial Library Board Meeting, fourth Wednesday of each month, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Meetings are open to the public. Call ahead if you are interested in attending. You can reach them at (570) 888-7117 or email smlibrary724@gmail.com.

Bingo, second Saturday of each Month, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., American Legion, 263 Front St., Owego.

Storytime Tuesday and Thursdays, 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Mahjong Mondays, 2-4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Tech Help Tuesdays with Tina, drop in any time between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Zen before Zzzzs Yoga Class, Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

APRIL 22 to JULY 15

GriefShare Support Group, Mondays from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Lakeview Chapel, 185 Day Hollow Rd., Owego. Call (607) 687-3261 for more information.

JUNE 16

St. John’s Episcopal Church Annual Father’s Day Chicken BBQ, noon, Parish Hall, 1504 Route 76, Berkshire. Suggested donation is $12 for adults and $6 for children.

JUNE 17

Spencer Library Board of Trustees meeting, 6 p.m., Spencer Library, 41 N. Main St., Spencer.

Just Say Yes to Fruits and Vegetables with the Food Bank of the Southern Tier, 10 to 11 a.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Free cooking demonstration with easy, low-cost recipes. Call (607) 687-4120 to reserve your seat.

Social Gaming Club, 5 to 7 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. This Club includes tabletop and computer games for ages 10 and up! Any questions, please call (570) 888-7117.

JUNE 17 and 18

AARP Smart Driver Safety Course, 1:30 to 4:30 p.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. This is a 6-hour course spread across two consecutive days. You must attend both days to receive the discount. The cost is $25 for AARP members and $30 for non-members. Registration is required by calling (607) 687-4120.

JUNE 18

“A Love Supreme” Art Activity with the Memory Maker Project, 9:30 to 11 a.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. There is no cost to participate, but registration is appreciated by calling (607) 687-4120 by Friday, June 14.

Talewise presents “Adventures of the Lost Treasure,” 1 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. The audience helps act out the tale as they use the events in the story to explore several exciting science concepts.

Threads Group, 6 to 8 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa.

JUNE 19

Ice Cream Social, 6-8 p.m., Whittemore Hill Global Methodist Church, corner of Whittemore Hill Road and Teeter Road, Owego.

CANCELED: The Tioga County Planning Board Meeting has been cancelled. The next regular meeting is scheduled for July 17, at 7 p.m.

JUNE 20

Community Services Board meeting, 9:30 a.m. at the Health and Human Services Building, 1062 State Rt. 38, Owego. The meeting is also available via zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89886874063?pwd=5tZb2AjZb58c8ZzsNqMqgqpGwX4JPV.1; Meeting ID: 898 8687 4063; Passcode: 355916.

Tioga County 2nd Legislative Workshop, 10 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Afternoon Book Club: the Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides, 1 p.m., 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Supper Among Friends Free Community Meal, 4 to 6 p.m. Nichols United Methodist Church, Main Street, Nichols. Main Meal: Sloppy Joe, open to all.

Tioga County Board of Health meeting, 7 a.m., second floor Conference Room B of the Health and Human Services Building, 1062 State Route 38, Owego.

Community Ice Cream Social, 6-7:30 p.m., Little Meadows United Methodist Church, 843 Pennsylvania Ave., Little Meadows, Pa. Come, enjoy ice cream, brownies, toppings, and fellowship. Bring your family, invite your friends and neighbors, all are welcome.

JUNE 21

Spencer Senior Social Hour with Identity Theft Presentation with Visions FCU, Join Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at Inspire S-VE Community and Fitness Center, 57 E. Tioga St., Spencer. The meal will be served at 11:30 a.m. and the presentation will begin at noon. Call (607) 687-4120 or email aging@tiogaopp.org to reserve your seat.

Little Big Band, doors open at 6 p.m., show begins at 7 p.m., The Depot, Newark Valley.

Stories, songs, and a craft, 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Ms. Jess will read stories about dinosaurs. They will play outside with chalk and bubbles after each session.

JUNE 22

Concert in the Park presented by Melissa Cole – Performances by Jacob Gilpin and Kelly Carbona, noon to 2 p.m., Howard Elmer Park, Sayre, Pa. Help them fill the truck with donations for Animal Care Sanctuary. For a full wish list, visit www.animalcaresanctuary.org/other-ways-to-give.

Free Build, 10 a.m. to noon, Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. All ages are invited to come build with LEGOS, Magnatiles, and Lincoln Logs.

Story Time and Creation, 11 a.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

Newark Valley Class of 2024 Car Parade, 9 a.m. Line up at Trout Ponds, 9:30 a.m. Parade ends at the Middle School on Whig Street, Newark Valley. For questions, call (607) 349-3954 or email to Jennivansteenburgh74@gmail.com.

JUNE 23

The Bellows Family Concert, 6 p.m., East Smithfield Village Green, corner of Church and Main Streets, East Smithfield, Pa. A love offering will be received. Bring lawn chairs. In case of inclement weather, the concert will be held in the East Smithfield Federated Church sanctuary.

JUNE 24

Doug’s Fish Fry, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Grand Union parking lot, Route 17C, Owego.

Owego Lions Club will have a bake sale and will be selling brooms.

Ahwaga Canoe and Kayak Club Meeting and Program, 7 p.m., Central United Methodist Church, Endicott. Nancy Wallace, biologist and educator, will give a presentation on fungi and slime molds. Free, open to all.

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

JUNE 25

AARP Drivers Refresher Course, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Spencer Federated Church, 70 N. Main St., Spencer. Call (607) 589-4667 to register or for more information.

Keep Calm and Carry Yarn Open Fibers Group, noon, Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

JUNE 26

AARP Drivers Refresher Course, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Spencer Federated Church, 70 N. Main St., Spencer. Call (607) 589-4667 to register or for more information. The cost is $25 for members and $30 for nonmembers.

Apalachin Lions Walk-Up Mobile Food Pantry, 10 to 11 a.m., St. Margaret Mary’s Church, 1110 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin. Register by June 25 at 8:30 a.m. or until full. Pre-registration is required. Phone: 2-1-1 or visit www.foodbankst.org/cfd to sign up. Bring a cart or bags to carry food.

WIC Clinic, 9:15 a.m. to 2:15 p.m., Waverly Community Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St., Waverly.

JUNE 27

Bookworms Unite, 6 p.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

TOI’s Family Health Satellite Clinic, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Apalachin United Methodist Church, 303 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin. Get compassionate, affordable, and confidential acute and reproductive healthcare. Call (607) 687-5333 for more information or to make an appointment. Walk-ins are welcome.

NY Connects Office Hours, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

WIC Clinic, 9:15 a.m. to 2:15 p.m., Apalachin United Methodist Church, 303 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin.

JUNE 28

Lego Challenge, Last Fri. of the month at 4 p.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

Waverly Senior Social Hour and Alzheimer’s Basics presentation with the Alzheimer’s Association. The meal will be served at 11:30 a.m. and the presentation will begin at 12:15 p.m., Waverly Community Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St., Waverly. Call (607) 687-4120 or email aging@tiogaopp.org to reserve your seat.

The Stoutmen, doors open at 6 p.m., show begins at 7 p.m., The Depot, Newark Valley.

JUNE 29

Story Time and Creation, 11 a.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

JUNE 30

French Bulldog Group will meet up from 6 to 8 p.m. at the small dog park at the Rebecca Weitsman Memorial Dog Park, 359 Hickories Park Rd. Owego. Only bring your dog if they are in good health and up-to-date with required vaccinations. Questions about this meet up can be emailed to wkrizanek@gmail.com.

JULY 2

Keep Calm and Carry Yarn Open Fibers Group, every Tuesday at noon, Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

JULY 4

BBQ Dinners, 11 a.m. until gone, East Berkshire United Methodist Church, East Berkshire Road, Berkshire. Take out only, good will donation.

JULY 5

Caroline Center Church Fish Fry, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., 719 Buffalo Rd., Brooktondale. The cost is $15.

Ryan Wilson, doors open at 6 p.m., show begins at 7 p.m., The Depot, Newark Valley.

JULY 6

Candor Community Chorus Independence Day Concert, Embrace the Music, 7 p.m., Candor High School Auditorium, Academy Street, Candor. Mix of folk, gospel, Broadway tunes, and patriotic music. Admission is free; donations accepted.

Story Time and Creation, 11 a.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

JULY 8

Newark Valley Community Connection Monday Lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley. The suggested donation is $5 for senior citizens and $7 suggested for those under 60. Take-out is available. A friendly game of Bingo will be held afterwards for those interested.

JULY 9

Keep Calm and Carry Yarn Open Fibers Group, noon, Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

JULY 12

Ain’t Misbehavin’, doors open at 6 p.m., show begins at 7 p.m., The Depot, Newark Valley.

JULY 13

Story Time and Creation, 11 a.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

JULY 14

Cars in the Park, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Registration closes at 1 p.m., Hickories Park, Owego. Public admission is $2 per person. All vehicles welcome. For information, visit Triple Cities Street Rods on Facebook or call Pete at (607) 727-1314 or Doug at (570) 227-0119. Vendors can contact Bob at (607) 227-0119.

JULY 16

Keep Calm and Carry Yarn Open Fibers Group, noon, Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

JULY 19

Dean Goble Band, doors open at 6 p.m., show begins at 7 p.m., The Depot, Newark Valley.

JULY 20

Story Time and Creation, 11 a.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

JULY 23

Keep Calm and Carry Yarn Open Fibers Group, noon, Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

JULY 25

Bookworms Unite, 6 p.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

JULY 26

Pat Kane and West o’Clare, doors open at 6 p.m., show begins at 7 p.m., The Depot, Newark Valley.

Lego Challenge, 4 p.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

JULY 27

Story Time and Creation, 11 a.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

JULY 30

Keep Calm and Carry Yarn Open Fibers Group, noon, Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

AUGUST 2

Caroline Center Church Fish Fry, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., 719 Buffalo Rd., Brooktondale. The cost is $15.