Collector Car Corner / Cars We Remember; Pontiac Grand Prix lover and owner recalls great times

Q: Greg, for some time now I’ve been reading your weekly articles in the Bloomsburg, Pa. Press Enterprise daily newspaper. I have always believed that my initial correspondence with you would be my need to champion or defend my beloved Pontiacs or the 1964 GTO.

However, never in a million years would I have anticipated that my first contact with you would be because of a letter submitted by one Mike Sena, who operates the Villa Sena restaurant in Towanda, Pa.

For over 30 years I would spend a month in Towanda, two weeks in the spring and then another two weeks in the fall, at the GTE Sylvania and Masonite plants, authoring engineering reports. While there I would stay at the Victorian Guest House on Main Street, also in Towanda.

Most of my report writing was during the day, which left me with lots of idle time in the evening. The people at the Victorian Guest House provided me access to a hose and water, so at night I would wash my entire car, a black 1977 Pontiac Grand Prix. On the first night, after the wash, I would wax half of the car two or three times. Then on the next night I’d wax the other half of the car two or three times. On the third night I’d wax and clean the “bright work”, like the T-Tops, bumpers, and trim.

After finishing the car’s detailing I’d have to decide on a restaurant where I would eat. I remember an Indian themed place north of Towanda, a smaller place in Wysox, and a delightful place in Wyalusing. However, of all the restaurants I frequented, the “Piece de Resistance” was the Villa Sena, where I’d eat two or three times a week and always on Thursday night.

When dining at Villa Sena, and fearing any door dings or dents, I would always turn off to the left just short of the macadam along Mike’s winding driveway. (My methods of preventing dings and door dents have served me well over the past 40 years, to the point where this method deterred requests from my wife to take her shopping!)

Freshly waxed, Mike would always comment on my Pontiac’s appearance and then end with a question as to its mileage. This answer went from a low number initially to 180,000, then 220,000, 270,000, 320,000 and in the vicinity of 350,000 when I retired.

In all those years, Mike and I discussed my Grand Prix and GTOs. In the photo I sent, the black 1977 Grand Prix is now relegated to spring, summer and fall driving. Currently I got the black 1977 Grand Prix out of the garage, while the second brown 1977 Grand Prix without the T-Tops in the photo is now retired, after winning 3rd Place at the Pontiac Nationals. For winter driving I use my 2000 Pontiac Grand Prix.

In ending, a while back I was given permission and granted clearance to access and search for information on the 1964 GTO at the General Motors Heritage Center in Sterling Heights, Michigan. I expect to conduct my research sometime next year.

Thanks for giving me a reason to recall my time spent in Towanda, and if you see Mike Sena, ask him if he remembers the 1977 black Grand Prix that always parked at the outer reaches of his property. Let him know it now has over 370,000 miles on it. Regards, Craig Gibney, Orangeville, Pa.

A: I indeed did call Craig at his home and we discussed Pontiacs, his days as an engineer doing reports and traveling numerous miles doing so. I decided to run Craig’s letter almost in its entirety because it shows how working day memories of traveling away from home result in more than “just collector car” memories.

For Craig to still have his 1977 Pontiac Grand Prix, with now over 370,000 miles on it, is a tribute to Craig himself. It proves, time and again, that taking care of your car results in more and more dividends when it comes to carefree driving and pride of ownership.

On another note, if you are a diehard Pontiac enthusiast, take a few moments to visit the GTO Association of America (GTOAA) website at www.gtoaa.org and you’ll see, firsthand, why this organization is one of the tops in the collector car hobby, and a must if you are a GTO enthusiast.

Thanks again Craig for your handwritten letter.

