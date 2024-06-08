Tioga County Government Services Expo set for June 21

The Tioga County Legislature is hosting the first ever Tioga County Government Services Expo on Friday, June 21. The community is invited to attend the event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 70 Delphine Street in Owego, N.Y. The event is free to the public.



The Government Services Expo is an event featuring services provided by the county in an effort to help the people better understand how county government works for the community. Attendees will have an opportunity to learn what services the county provides, meet the employees who do the work on their behalf, and hear about some of the exciting projects that are underway.

There will be displays and large equipment on display (Touch a Truck), in addition to popcorn and cotton candy for the young at heart.



A Ribbon Cutting will take place at 10:30 a.m., hosted by the Tioga County Chamber of Commerce.