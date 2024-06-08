Village of Owego Police Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of May 20, 2024 through May 26, 2024 there were 91 calls for service, the department responded to three motor vehicle accidents, and five traffic tickets were issued. There was one mental health hold reported.

The department also reported the following arrests.

Luciana E. Ray, age 18 of Candor, N.Y., was arrested for Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs (Misdemeanor), and Failed to Keep Right (Violation) following an investigation of Intoxicated Driver on W. Main Street. Ray was issued an Appearance Ticket returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Harvey J. Smith, age 43 of Owego, N.Y., was picked up on a Bench Warrant issued by Village of Owego Court for Sex Offender Registry Violation – Failure to Register (D Felony). Smith was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.

A Juvenile, age 14 of Newark Valley, N.Y., was arrested for Criminal Trespassing in the Third Degree (Misdemeanor) following an investigation of a Burglary Alarm at a Business on Elm Street. The Juvenile was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to Tioga County Probation.

A Juvenile, age 16 of Nichols, N.Y., was arrested for Criminal Trespassing in the Third Degree (Misdemeanor) following an investigation of a Burglary Alarm at a Business on Elm Street. The Juvenile was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to Tioga County Probation.

Joseph Lynch, age 58 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Operation of a Motor Vehicle with Suspended Registration (Misdemeanor), Unlicensed Driver (Violation), and Operating Motor Vehicle without Insurance (Violation) following a Traffic Stop on Academy Street. Lynch was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.