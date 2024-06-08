Ben Goodrich recognized for his service to the community

The Village of Owego recently recognized decades-long volunteer Ben Goodrich following his retirement from the Owego Emergency Medical Service team. Goodrich has volunteered for both the Owego Fire Department and OEMS for most of his life.

At the age of 23, Goodrich first joined the Owego Fire Department in 1966. He remains a life member of the OFD Company 2 to this day.

Most recently Ben has been a primary driver for OEMS, and has volunteered as much as nearly 40 hours in one week. Chances are, in the past, you have seen Goodrich around the fire station sporting his usual ball cap and signature grin.

The Village of Owego is grateful for his contribution to our community.

“His generous spirit of volunteerism is a wonderful example, and the village is fortunate to have him as part of the OFD and OEMS squads,” they stated with his recognition.

When you see Ben out and about make sure to offer him a handshake and thank him for his service!