What’s Happening for the week of June 2, 2024

JUNE

Emerging Writers, second Wednesday of each month, 5:30 p.m., Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Writers of all genres and degrees of experience are invited to bring their work to read to the group.

Owego Moose Breakfast, first Saturday of each month, 8-11 a.m., 3 Goodrich Rd., Owego. Open to the public.

ACT Free Community Dinner, every Thursday from 5-6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Takeout only.

Park Terrace Food Pantry, every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Bread of Life Food Pantry, every Wednesday from 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Candor residents.

Trivia, 1st Wednesday of the month, 7 to 9 p.m., Owego Elks Lodge, 223 Front St., Owego. The cost is $5 per person. The first-place team is awarded a prize at a value of $25. There will be light snacks to munch on and refreshments will be available for purchase.

Trivia Tuesdays, 2nd and 4th Tuesday of the month, 1 p.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Bring a friend. All are welcome. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

Congregate Lunch served at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego, Monday – Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Cost is a suggested contribution of $5 for those 60 and older, and $7 for those under 60. Meal includes entrée, side dishes, beverage, and dessert. The salad bar is available on most days. Download the monthly menu at www.tiogaopp.org/nutrition.

Chair Yoga for Older Adults meets every Wednesday morning from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

Meditation with Ed Valentin – Fridays, 1 to 2 p.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. For more information, call (607) 687-4120 ext. 335 or email info@tiogaopp.org.

The Alzheimer’s Association offers a remote support group the 3rd Tuesday of the month at 1:30 p.m. For more information, call Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at (607) 687-4120 ext. 315.

The Newark Valley Food Pantry is open every Tuesday and Thursday from 3 to 4 p.m. They are also open every Wednesday from 6 to 7 p.m. at 78 Whig St., Newark Valley. For residents of the 13811 zip code areas.

Berkshire Free Library Monthly Board of Trustees meeting, 2nd Monday of each month, 3:30 p.m., Route 38, Berkshire.

Bingo, 2nd Saturday of each Month, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., American Legion, 263 Front St., Owego.

Storytime Tuesday and Thursdays, 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Mahjong Mondays, 2-4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Tech Help Tuesdays with Tina, drop in any time between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Zen before Zzzzs Yoga Class, Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

APRIL 22 to JULY 15

GriefShare Support Group, Mondays from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Lakeview Chapel, 185 Day Hollow Rd., Owego. Call (607) 687-3261 for more information.

JUNE 2

Chicken BBQ. 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., St. John’s Church Hall, 28 Rock St., Newark Valley. Guests can eat in or take out. The cost is $15 per dinner. For tickets, call (607) 687-1068.

JUNE 3

WIC Clinic, 1 to 6:15 p.m., INSPIRE S-VE Community and Fitness Center, 57 East Tioga St., Spencer.

Social Gaming Club, 5 to 7 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. This Club includes tabletop and computer games for ages 10 and up. Call (570) 888-7117 for more information.

JUNE 4

Tioga County Health and Human Services Meeting, 8:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Information Technology and Communications Meeting, 9:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Administrative Services Meeting (County Clerk, Historian, Real Property, Veterans and Elections), 10:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Economic Development, Planning, Tourism, and Agriculture Meeting, 1 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Public Safety, Probation, DWI and Coroner Meeting, 2:30 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Threads Group, 6 to 8 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa.

JUNE 5

NY Connects Office Hours, 1 to 3 p.m., The Red Door Café, 359 Broad St., Waverly.

JUNE 6

Tioga County Public Works and Capital Projects Meeting, 9 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Personnel Meeting, 10:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Legislative 1st monthly Legislative Workshop and Legislative Support Meeting, 1 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

WIC Clinic, 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Berkshire Community Center, 11 Jewett Hill Rd., Berkshire.

STEM Adventures, 1 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. They will have a variety of hands-on science, technology, engineering, and math activities.

JUNE 7

Caroline Center Church Fish Fry, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., 719 Buffalo Rd., Brooktondale. The cost is $15.

Senior Sampler – 1950s and 1960s Trivia, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Berkshire Senior Social Hour, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Berkshire Fire Department, 12515 NY-38, Berkshire. Tioga County Public Health will also be on hand with information on tick safety. Call (607) 687-4120 to reserve your seat.

Petting Zoo, 10 a.m. to noon, Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. All ages are invited. In the event of rain, check their Facebook Page for updates or call ahead.

Depot Friday Night, The Tarps will perform for guests, doors open at 6 p.m. and the program begins at 7 p.m. Newark Valley Depot. Refreshments will be available.

Mental Health Subcommittee Meeting, 9 a.m., Health and Human Services Building, 1062 State Route 38, Owego. This meeting is also available via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89344706850?pwd=wmvWzNCEbplxT5d2k4N2zqmCuuJxmy.1; Meeting ID: 893 4470 6850; Passcode: 089551.

JUNE 7 and 8

Used Book Sale, Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m., Coburn Library, Main Street, Owego. Freewill offering. Bring your own bags and boxes.

JUNE 8

CHARITY Kids Carnival, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 303 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin. Hosted by the Apalachin, Whittemore Hill, and Little Meadows UMCs; there will be games (25 cents each), prizes, food, special events such as Pie the Pastor, music, a Silent Auction, and much more. Call (607) 239-2547 for more information.

Worldwide Knit (and Crochet) in Public Day: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Eastern Star Bake Sale and Rummage Sale, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Candor EMS Building, 58 Main St., Candor.

Scooters for Hooters – Cancer Benefit and Awareness Ride for Harry Mincer, KSU, 10 a.m., Nichols American Legion, 119 Dean St., Nichols. The 100-mile ride will return to the Legion for music, food, and raffles. The cost is $20 per rider and $10 per passenger. The meal is $12. For more information, call (607) 699-0909.

The Richford Historical Society Open House, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the old Richford Graded Schoolhouse, 13261 State Rt. 38, Richford. They will be showing off their new display cases and adding some interesting artifacts and information to share.

Paint a fabulous Floral Piece with Laura, 11 a.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. For ages 10 and older. There is a registration and $5 material fee required. Call the library to register at (570) 888-7117.

JUNE 9

First Annual Tioga United Way Golf Tournament, 2384 W. River Rd., Nichols. The cost is $90 per person or $360 per team; a swag bag and post tournament meal is included. For more information, call (607) 687-4028 or email to director@tiogaunitedway.com.

JUNE 10

Berkshire Free Library Trustees Meeting, 3:30 p.m. at the Berkshire Free Library. Contact Fran at BFL@htva.net for more information.

Tioga County Auxiliary Units from Owego, Nichols and Candor will meet with a dish to pass picnic at 7 p.m., and a meeting to follow at 7:30 p.m. at Hickories Park, Owego. Look for the pavilion with red, white, and blue banners. New officers will be elected during this meeting.

Newark Valley Community Connection Monday Lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley. The menu will include sloppy joe sandwiches, pasta salad, and dessert. The suggested donation will be $5 for senior citizens and $7 suggested for those under 60. Take-outs are available. A friendly game of Bingo will be held afterwards for those interested.

WIC Clinic, 1 to 6:15 p.m., Waverly Community Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St., Waverly.

JUNE 11

The Sixth Regular Meeting of 2024 will be held at noon, Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Finance, Legal and Safety Meeting, 10:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

JUNE 12

Athens Senior Citizens Club to celebrate Fathers Day, noon, Airport Senior Community Hall, Piper Lane, Sayre. Club will provide coffee, hamburgers and hotdogs, and rolls. Bring a dish to pass and table service. Music by Jacob Galpin on guitar. RSVP Ginny at (570) 888-3712 to confirm.

Car Seat Safety, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., Inspire, 57 E. Tioga St., Spencer. For more information, email to jes49@cornell.edu.

TOI’s Family Health Satellite Clinic, 1 to 4 p.m., Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 South Main St., Newark Valley. Get compassionate, affordable, and confidential acute and reproductive healthcare. Call (607) 687-5333 for more information or to make an appointment. Walk-ins are welcome!

JUNE 13

42nd Annual Owego Strawberry Festival Rock n Run, 5 to 9 p.m., Hickories Park, Owego. Visit https://runsignup.com/Race/NY/Owego/OwegoStrawberryFestivalRockRun5K to sign up.

Evening Book Club: Tom Lake by Anne Patchett, 6:30 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Snack, Sip, Create, 6 p.m., Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley. Join them as Mercia leads a card making craft night. Reservations are required. There is a $25 suggested donation. Call (607) 308-1503 to reserve your spot or for more information.

JUNE 14

BINGO for Older Adults, 1 to 2 p.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

JUNE 14 and 15

42nd Annual Owego Strawberry Festival, June 14 from 5-10 p.m., and June 15 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with a parade at 9:30 a.m., Downtown Owego. Visit www.owego.org for more information or follow the Historic Owego Marketplace on Facebook.

JUNE 17

Spencer Library Board of Trustees meeting, 6 p.m., Spencer Library, 41 N. Main St., Spencer.

Just Say Yes to Fruits and Vegetables with the Food Bank of the Southern Tier, 10 to 11 a.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Free cooking demonstration with easy, low-cost recipes. Call (607) 687-4120 to reserve your seat.

JUNE 17 and 18

AARP Smart Driver Safety Course, 1:30 to 4:30 p.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. This is a 6-hour course spread across two consecutive days. You must attend both days to receive the discount. The cost is $25 for AARP members and $30 for non-members. Registration is required by calling (607) 687-4120.

JUNE 18

“A Love Supreme” Art Activity with the Memory Maker Project, 9:30 to 11:00 a.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. There is no cost to participate, but registration is appreciated by calling (607) 687-4120 by Friday, June 14.

JUNE 20

Tioga County 2nd Legislative Workshop, 10 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Afternoon Book Club: the Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides, 1 p.m., 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Supper Among Friends Free Community Meal, 4 to 6 p.m. Nichols United Methodist Church, Main Street, Nichols. Main Meal: Sloppy Joe, open to all!

JUNE 21

Spencer Senior Social Hour with Identity Theft Presentation with Visions FCU, Join Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at Inspire S-VE Community and Fitness Center, 57 E. Tioga St., Spencer. The meal will be served at 11:30 a.m. and the presentation will begin at noon. Call (607) 687-4120 or email aging@tiogaopp.org to reserve your seat.

JUNE 22

Concert in the Park presented by Melissa Cole – Performances by Jacob Gilpin and Kelly Carbona, 12 to 2 p.m., Howard Elmer Park, Sayre, Pa. Help them fill the truck with donations for Animal Care Sanctuary. For a full wish list, visit www.animalcaresanctuary.org/other-ways-to-give.

JUNE 24

Doug’s Fish Fry, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Grand Union parking lot, Route 17C, Owego.

Owego Lions Club will have a bake sale and will be selling brooms.

JUNE 25

AARP Drivers Refresher Course, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Spencer Federated Church, 70 N. Main St., Spencer. Call (607) 589-4667 to register or for more information.

JUNE 26

AARP Drivers Refresher Course, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Spencer Federated Church, 70 N. Main St., Spencer. Call (607) 589-4667 to register or for more information. The cost is $25 for members and $30 for nonmembers.

Apalachin Lions Walk-Up Mobile Food Pantry, 10 to 11 a.m., St. Margaret Mary’s Church, 1110 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin. Register by June 25 at 8:30 a.m. or until full. Pre-registration is required. Phone: 2-1-1 or visit www.foodbankst.org/cfd to sign up. Bring a cart or bags to carry food.

WIC Clinic, 9:15 a.m. to 2:15 p.m., Waverly Community Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St., Waverly.

JUNE 27

Bookworms Unite, 6 p.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

TOI’s Family Health Satellite Clinic, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Apalachin United Methodist Church, 303 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin. Get compassionate, affordable, and confidential acute and reproductive healthcare. Call (607) 687-5333 for more information or to make an appointment. Walk-ins are welcome.

NY Connects Office Hours, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

WIC Clinic, 9:15 a.m. to 2:15 p.m., Apalachin United Methodist Church, 303 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin.

JUNE 28

Lego Challenge, 4 p.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

Waverly Senior Social Hour and Alzheimer’s Basics presentation with the Alzheimer’s Association. The meal will be served at 11:30 a.m. and the presentation will begin at 12:15 p.m., Waverly Community Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St., Waverly. Call (607) 687-4120 or email aging@tiogaopp.org to reserve your seat.

JULY 5

Caroline Center Church Fish Fry, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., 719 Buffalo Rd., Brooktondale. The cost is $15.

JULY 8

Newark Valley Community Connection Monday Lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley. The suggested donation is $5 for senior citizens and $7 suggested for those under 60. Take-outs are available. A friendly game of Bingo will be held afterwards for those interested.

AUGUST 2

Caroline Center Church Fish Fry, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., 719 Buffalo Rd., Brooktondale. The cost is $15.