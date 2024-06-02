Tioga County Students Honored as Bassett Scholars on May 19

In the 30th year of the Charles H. Bassett Youth Foundation, families, friends and students gathered on May 19 at the former Bassett Family home, now Post 401 of the American Legion, to recognize outstanding graduating seniors who received $500 educational awards honoring their achievements, servant leadership, and community contributions in the name of long time citizens and families in Tioga County.

Robert Clarke Bassett, Bassett Youth Foundation scholarship coordinator, addressed those gathered with significant events and people in early Owego history with the challenge to improve communities and strengthen democracy now and in the future.

A formal ribbon cutting ceremony followed the scholarship presentation, as American Legion Post 401 Commander Ken Patterson and Robert C. Bassett dedicated the two new benches in front of Post 401 to Robert V.R. Bassett Sr. and his oldest son, Robert V.R. Bassett, Jr., for their service to community and country before, during, and after World War II.

Scholarship recipients included the following.

Maggie Jennison, from Candor Central School, received the Roger Westgate Family Creative Arts Scholarship.

William Craparo, Newark Valley High School, was awarded the Halliday-Eaton Family STEM Scholarship.

Kathryn Donnelly-Taylor, Owego Free Academy, received the Louise and Robert Woodburn Family Scholarship.

Keira Lane, Owego Free Academy, was the recipient of the Dewey-Wright Family Theater Arts Scholarship.

Jianna Tsugie Kalea Wong, Owego Free Academy, received the Robert Merwin Fine Arts Scholarship.

Haley Stephens and Brooklyn Gaurnier, Owego Free Academy, were recipients of the Eudora and Fred Shuler Family Scholarship.

Ruben Lemmon and Erin McDonald, Owego Free Academy, were awarded the David P. Beere Family Scholarship.

Matthew Springsteen, Ava Brown, and Ben Rollison, Owego Free Academy, were recipients of the Robert Van Rensselaer Bassett Scholarship.

Olivia Crapser, Taylor Dalton, and Abigail Luke, Owego Free Academy, were recipients of the Charles and Harriett Hibberd Bassett Scholarship.