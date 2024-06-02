A Pastor’s Thoughts: God’s Great Mercy

By Pastor Harry Schloder, Tioga Center Baptist Church —

In my Bible reading earlier this year I read the story of Lot. And honestly, my self-righteous flesh has always found him to be reprehensible. From his selfish choice in Genesis 13, to his treatment of his daughters (19:8), to his drunkenness and conduct with his daughters (19:30-38), there doesn’t seem to be anything worth redeeming in him. What a selfish man! What a horrible father! What a lack of godly values!

Like the Pharisees bringing an adulterous woman to Jesus, I was ready to pick up stones and start hurling them. Lot’s transgressions were many, and not exactly “minor” as we might classify them. Lot certainly deserved judgment, didn’t he? Why didn’t God let him perish with the rest of Sodom? If he had done so, chapter 19 would have had a different ending, and the Moabites and Ammonites would have never been a thorn in Israel’s side.

Then I read 2Peter 2 where Lot is described as “just” and “righteous.” What? Really? How could Lot, of all people, be considered righteous or just? I’m constantly striving to be righteous and just, and I never feel like I measure up to that standard. And I’m certainly better than Lot was!

I struggled with these thoughts for three days. I read the Scriptures again. I read commentaries and other study materials. I pondered and meditated and questioned and tried to reason; but I couldn’t quite grasp it all. I was frustrated – even somewhat angry – as I sought for answers.

And then God’s Spirit reminded me of what Paul wrote in Romans, “Abraham believed God, and it was counted unto him for righteousness.” (4:3) Abraham himself had serious flaws, yet he believed God. Not just in His existence, but in His power, righteousness, and authority. And as undeserving as he was sometimes, Abraham was counted as being righteous. God extended mercy to him on several occasions, and even called him a “Friend of God.”

Ah – that word, MERCY. It was mercy that was shown to Abraham, not because of his stellar conduct, but because of his belief.

And in God’s deliverance of Lot from Sodom, it was MERCY that was shown again. Lot hadn’t earned God’s kindness by impeccable obedience. Though his conduct didn’t always line up, okay, seldom lined up with his belief, Lot still believed God. He didn’t doubt the messengers or God’s justice or judgment. He took God at His word. And though he didn’t deserve it, he was shown mercy by God.

Paul writes in Ephesians, “But God, who is rich in mercy, for his great love wherewith he loved us, Even when we were dead in sins, hath quickened us together with Christ, …for by grace are ye saved through faith; and that not of yourselves: it is the gift of God: Not of works, lest any man should boast.” (2:4-5, 8-9)

I ponder those verses, and I’m forced to deal with my own self-righteousness. I spent the better part of three days thinking I was better than Lot. My conduct was or is better than his! I’m more deserving of God’s favor. For three days I was like the Pharisee of Luke 18 who prayed self-righteously, but my prayer was, “Thank you God that I’m not like Lot was!”

I should have been praying like the publican of Jesus’ parable, “Lord be merciful to me a sinner.”

While my own sins may not be as outwardly egregious as Lot’s, there is no shortage of sin and wickedness bound in my heart. I, too, am more than worthy of God’s judgment. I, too, deserve God’s wrath.

My sins may be different, but they are sins nonetheless, and they are worthy of the wrath of a holy God. I can compare myself to others and feel good about myself. But when I compare my life to God’s holy standard, my sin is very apparent.

But that holy God is also rich in mercy! That mercy is expressed in the offering of His Son as a substitutionary sacrifice for my sins. And I can only enjoy a relationship with God because of HIS MERCY, not my own merit. My hope of eternal salvation can be in Christ alone! He died so that I might be forgiven – saved not by works, but because of God’s MERCY.

Thank God for His abundant mercy!