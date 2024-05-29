Village of Owego Police Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of May 13, 2024 through May 19, 2024 there were 101 calls for service, the department responded to six motor vehicle accidents, and one traffic ticket was issued.

The department also reported the following arrest.

Vincent M. Smith, age 43 of Ithaca, N.Y., was picked up on a Bench Warrant issued by the Village of Owego Court for Criminal Contempt in the Second Degree (Misdemeanor). Smith was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.