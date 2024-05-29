Gail’s Tails

By Gail Ghinger —

I haven’t made a sound since coming indoors, but I have to tell you my story. I think I was dropped off in front of this barn on Card Road, because that is where I was found.

It had horses, cows, goats and chickens and they all scared me, so I ran across the road to a quieter place at Gary’s house. He owns a cat, so he had some food and he put it out for me. I ate it and hung around his place for a few days.

He couldn’t keep me, so he called Gail and said PLEASE take this cat, she is a love bug and so gentle. Gail came and got me and I was quiet all the way to her house.

She got me to the vet the next day and scanned me for a microchip, but I had none so she got me fixed and all my shots. She has been so good to me with lots of food and a nice bed. I’ve been resting a lot since my surgery. She pets me and talks softly to me, hoping I will talk back, but I haven’t made one meow.

I do like the attention though. I should be all healed in a week and ready to be adopted. I like her other cats. I watch them play. I think I would like any cat, but I’m not sure of dogs.

Call Gail at (607) 689-3033 and tell her you want to meet Gretchen. Cans and bottles can be dropped off at the Redemption Center for our vet bills and food. Father’s Day raffles are at Owego Agway and at Up the Creek Consignment.