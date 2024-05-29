Change Your Thinking; Change Your Life; Change itself is never painful – it is only the resistance to change that is painful

By Sister Chirya —

We create our world with our thoughts. Therefore, a change for the better always starts with a change in our thinking and feelings. The increase of conflicts, corruption, violence and disease in the world is causing us to wake up and make an effort to create changes for the better. We want energy, but we are stuck battling for it externally instead of finding and using our inner energy, the power of peaceful, harmonious thoughts.

Harmony is the original state of humanity. We work hard and long to find it. This memory reminds us that something is missing in our world at this time; and something is definitely missing!

Change is like a river, ever flowing and moving things around, often bringing changes that create obstacles and difficult situations because the physical world is continually changing – the weather, aging of the body, pollution, destruction of the environment, conflicts in relationships. Living with change has become part of our new normal. Externally, we have had very little control over 99.99% of it. However, learning to embrace change needs further exploration.

By paying attention, we do have control. Within the mind, we just have to let our thoughts stop controlling us! During the day, sit still, stop in silence, and sow the seeds of peace. Consciously and slowly direct positive peaceful thoughts to your mind. Concentrating on these thoughts, the soul re-awakens, stirs, and begins to peacefully grow and change. Reflective practices like meditation, reflection, being mindful, yoga, etc., are a few of many ways to practice this.

”Change the way you think and speak about yourself and you can change your life.” — Bruce Lee.

Change is constantly bringing ideas and people, each one a potential opportunity to be enriched and to enrich others. When we realize all is as it should be and exercise the mind in a positive direction, we no longer struggle against changes in life. It is only the resistance to change that is painful.

Whenever you feel pain within your life, think about the cure – Positive Attitude In Negative Situation (P.A.I.N.S.), and become easy on yourself and easy with change.

So quit forcing and end the struggle. When I change, the world changes and harmony returns. The one thing that is constant is change. Why not relax, rise above any difficulties – they will pass!

An additional note, Peace Village Retreat Center, located in Hunter Mountain, N.Y., celebrates its 25th Anniversary of spiritual service this year.

(Yvonne Risely, of Owego, can be reached via email to bkchirya@gmail.com or chirya.risely@peacevillageretreat.org. Sister Chirya is a student and teacher with the Brahma Kumaris World Spiritual University for over 40 years. She is published in several national and international publications to include the Daily Guardian in Delhi.)