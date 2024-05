Tioga County Property Transactions

On May 20, 2024, property located on 101 Cass Hill Rd., Town of Candor, from William Zimmer to Lisa Mobley for $146,392.

On May 20, 2024, property located on Eastman Hill Road, Town of Candor, from William Kilroy to Murielle Johanson for $44,900.

On May 21, 2024, property located on 19 Kelsey Rd., Town of Candor, from Patrick and Roberta Davidson to Kolyn Blinn for $58,000.

On May 21, 2024, property located on 6650 St. Rt. 38, Town of Newark Valley, from David and Miyuki Dillon to Kassandra Kachadourian and Judith Spitz for $162,225.

On May 21, 2024, property located on 451 State Route 17C, Town of Barton, from Keith and Monica McFall to Turbo Storage Waverly 1 LLC for $360,000.

On May 21, 2024, property located on 431 Spaulding St., Village of Waverly, from Michael Trudeau Jr. to National Realty Company LLC for $250,000.

On May 21, 2024, property located on 32 1/2 Pine St., Village of Waverly, from Michael Trudeau Jr. and Ryan Shaffer to National Realty Company LLC for $50,000.

On May 21, 2024, property located on 367 Barden Rd., Town of Candor, from Douglas and Wendy Bruttomesso to Nicholas and Jessica Brougham for $525,000.

On May 22, 2024, property located on 1147 Davenport Hill Rd., Town of Nichols, from David Collins By Agent and Robert Wilkinson As Agent to Robert Wilkinson for $1,000.