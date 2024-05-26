Owego Apalachin Central School District 2024-2025 School Budget Vote and Board of Education Election Results

On Tuesday, May 21, 2024, voters in the Owego Apalachin Central School District voted to approve the district’s proposed 2024-2025 school budget of $57,879,272. The budget had a tax levy increase of 1.99 percent.

In a press release following the budget vote and BOE Election, a spokesperson for the OA District sent out the following results on how residents voted.

For the budget, there were 758 Yes votes and 342 No.

In the second proposition, voters approved the purchase of five school buses, rendering 811 Yes votes, and 287 No.

In the third proposition, voters approved the District’s proposed Capital Project of $28,500,000 with 750 Yes votes rendered; there were 348 No votes.

Nora Schumacher and John Crawford were elected to serve on the Board of Education.

Nora Shumacher received 459 votes; John Crawford received 378. Candidate Keith Casterline received 277 votes, Elda Capuni-Lemmon had 267 votes, Nancy Della Pia had 261 votes, Patty Miller received 231 votes, and Dan Whippo walked away with 198 votes.

Voters approved the additional taxpayer funding for the Apalachin Public Library with 772 Yes votes and 321 No.

Voters also approved additional taxpayer funding for Coburn Free Library with 768 voting Yes, and 326 No votes rendered.