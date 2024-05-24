YESS Student Artwork Featured at Tioga Arts Council

Throughout the month of May, the Youth Gallery at the Tioga Arts Council is FULL of artwork from the Tioga County YESS students.

The students from the Newark Valley and Spencer Van Etten school districts submitted pieces for this exhibit titled: Images of Peace and Positivity. Works include photography, watercolors, acrylic paintings and some marker drawings.

Catholic Charities of Tompkins/Tioga (CCTT) provides academic support programming in three local school districts in the form of a YESS Club (Youth Empowerment Support Services). The goal of YESS is to maximize high school graduation rates and minimize dropout rates.

The staff works to improve grades and reduce disciplinary issues by using a strength-based approach and incentives to improve school attendance, academic performance, and life skills. With an average of 70 students each year, this program has had a 100% success rate in that all seniors graduated, and zero dropouts recorded last year; 2024 is on target for the same exceptional results!

“Any opportunity for a teen to be recognized for their work and have a moment to ‘shine’ and be acknowledged is so valuable,” stated Erica Lilly, supervisor for the YESS program. “I am so glad that the Tioga Arts Council is willing to support our YESS program and the youth of Tioga County.”

TAC also provided funding through Tioga County Youth Bureau to have additional art instruction and materials to the YESS Club in their after-school program. Several students participated in this class time.

The gallery is open Wednesday through Saturday, from noon to 4 p.m. at 179 Front St. in Owego. For more information, email to tiogaartscouncil@gmail.com.