TCHS to host White Elephant Yard Sale; Seeking donations for the June 1 event

On Saturday, June 1, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Tioga County Historical Society will be holding a White Elephant Yard Sale at the museum, located at 110 Front St. in Owego. They are currently asking for items to be donated that can be sold during the sale to help raise funds for the museum.

Donations will be accepted through Wednesday, May 29.

Items will not be individually priced, but they will have a donation jar available for people to give what they think appropriate, remembering that this is a fundraiser for the Tioga County Historical Society.

This is a fun event, and the museum will be open its regular hours during that time.

They will not accept clothes, computer parts, car parts or encyclopedias as donations.

For more information, call (607) 687-2460 or email to museum@tiogahistory.org.