Jurassic Wonder event taking place June 1 and 2 in Owego

Dinosaurs are coming to Owego on Saturday, June 1 and Sunday, June 2. Jurassic Wonder is a Drive Thru Dinosaur Event where families can see up close from the safety of their cars what dinosaurs looked like 65 million years ago.

The Dinosaurs move and make sounds, just like in the movies.

Ted Hill, creator of the event, originally designed the event during COVID. Hill stated that the drive thru concept has worked so well that they are continuing to use that format.

Admission is $12 per carload, regardless of the number of passengers. Jurassic Wonder will be held at the Tioga County Fairgrounds, located at 50 W. Main St. in Owego. The event will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

Tickets for this event can be purchased online or in advance at jurassicwonder.com/. Tickets are limited.