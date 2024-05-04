Sabrina Short to Take Part in Envision’s National Youth Leadership Forum: Explore STEM 

This summer, Sabrina Short from Owego will join outstanding students from across the nation to take part in a unique academic and career-oriented development experience, the National Youth Leadership Forum (NYLF): Explore STEM, taking place this summer on the campus of Maryland University.

NYLF Explore STEM is one of the Envision by WorldStrides family of programs (www.envisionexperience.com) that enable students to explore their interests and experience learning beyond the classroom.

Sabrina was nominated to attend the forum by her math teacher at the Owego Apalachin Middle School. In addition to participating in student council and FFA, Sabrina is also passionate about horseback riding and takes lessons at Meadow Pond Farm. She also attended spring break camp at Quickland Stables and is looking forward to summer camp there as well.

“I am excited for Sabrina to meet, work, and collaborate with fellow high-aspiring students from other cities and schools,” said Dr. Jan Sikorsky, vice president, Education for Envision.

To help Sabrina with expenses, a “Float Your Boat” Fundraiser will raise a portion of the funds needed. The event is taking place on Sunday, May 19, from 2-4 p.m. at the OFA Pool. The cost is $25 per team, and payment can be made at Venmo: @FloatYourBoatFundraiser.

For this event, participants will have one hour to create a boat using only cardboard and duct tape. The boat must be big enough for two youths to float from one side of the pool to the other. Participants must bring their own cardboard and duct tape.

The top three winners will receive a prize, and all proceeds benefit Sabrina Short’s scholarship to the National Youth Leadership Forum at Maryland University in June.

For this fundraiser, and for insurance reasons, only youth attending the O-A District will be allowed in the pool.

“NYLF Explore STEM is a wonderful opportunity for ambitious young students to explore their interests outside the classroom and discover how to innovate and think creatively through hands-on immersive learning. Our students are challenged with real-world simulations and problems, working together to develop unique solutions and projects to bring life to their studies and career interests.”