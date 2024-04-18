Contents of Owego Icon to be sold to the walls

Nearly every age and status of Owego residents has, at one time or another, been fed or entertained within its walls. The former Owego Treadway Conference Center and its adjacent restaurant are slated for demolition. But before that happens, everyone will have a chance to take home one or a dozen or hundreds of souvenirs. Everything will be sold to the walls.

“It’s an incredible opportunity,” said Jim Mead, of Mead and Sons Auctioneers. “Many of the items can be adapted to home or shop use. We have many rolling racks, carts and tables. Plastic Banquet tables and chairs enough to feed an army upon.”

Commercial Kitchen equipment is also featured. But some of the most desirable items may be those most recognizable to former patrons. Crystal chandeliers, the Master in the stairway is over 5-feet tall, banquet room signs, carved wooden doors and brass rails could grace any home. There are even two elevators that are potentially reusable.

“The demolition company has been very cooperative”, said Mead, adding, “Contractors should come prepared to speak with the principals regarding salvage arrangements“.

Hundreds of stackable chairs are available and make a comfortable alternative to the common folding chair. Organizations of all kinds will find bargains and necessities at affordable prices.

“We know that many people have never purchased at Auction before,” said Mead. “This is their opportunity to visit a local landmark and buy in a no pressure environment.”

This liquidation auction will be held on Saturday, April 20, beginning at 10 a.m. at the Quality Inn, located at 1100 State Route 17C in Owego.