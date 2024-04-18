Price Chopper / Market 32 raises more than $192,000 to benefit the Muscular Dystrophy Association

Price Chopper / Market 32 customers and teammates raised $182,990 to benefit the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) during its annual March fundraiser, where customers were encouraged to round up their change at the register. Combined with a $10,000 corporate match, the total gift of $192,990.36, nearly $78,000 more than last year’s campaign, directly benefits MDA’s mission to empower the people they serve to live longer, more independent lives.

The Muscular Dystrophy Association is committed to saving and improving the lives of kids and adults living with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and related life-threatening neuromuscular diseases that take away physical strength and mobility. MDA specializes in providing funding for research, improving access to advanced care and resource centers, offering educational programs for the community, clinicians and specialists, and advocating for policies and programs that support families with neuromuscular diseases.

Over the past 40 years, Price Chopper / Market 32 has raised nearly $31 million for MDA through various events and campaigns.

“Our company, customers, and teammates are committed to our communities,” said Pam Cerrone, Price Chopper / Market 32’s director of community relations.

“We’re thrilled with these results and proud to be able to support MDA’s research efforts and provision of care and assistance to children and adults who are impacted by muscular dystrophy and other related diseases.”