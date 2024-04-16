Confection Connection Owego LLC celebrates expansion with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony 

Confection Connection Owego LLC recently announced the expansion of its business with the introduction of Dietary Restricted Lunches each week. In response to the growing demand for dietary accommodations, the company will be adjusting their baking to exclusively offer Gluten-Free products, and is actively pursuing Gluten-Free Certification.

Not only will Confection Connection Owego LLC provide Gluten-Free options, but it will also cater to other dietary restrictions including Dairy-Free, Vegan, and Nut-Free alternatives. This commitment solidifies its position as one of the few establishments offering 100% Gluten-Free products with certification.

As the company approaches its sixth year milestone, a ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held on Tuesday, April 16, at 11 a.m. at their 28 Lake St. location in Owego.

In a press release, the Tioga County Chamber of Commerce wrote, “This celebration marks a significant milestone in the company’s journey, highlighting its dedication to providing inclusive and delicious treats for all.”