2024 Town of Owego to host Tire, Electronic Waste, and Scrap Metal Cleanup 

The Town of Owego will hold its annual tire and scrap metal cleanup on Saturday, April 20, from 8 a.m. to noon at the Town of Owego Shared Services Building, located at 2272 State Route 434 in Apalachin, N.Y.

Town and Village of Owego residents may bring up to eight clean tires (max 19″ in size) at no charge. Each tire after the first eight will be accepted for an additional fee of $1.00 per tire (total maximum of 16 tires per household). Tires from commercial businesses will not be accepted. Tires on rim will be taken at no charge and will not be included in the eight-tire limit. Large tires (tractor / tractor-trailer) WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED. Clean scrap metal will also be accepted at no charge.

In addition to tire collection, the town will be accepting electronic waste at no charge. The following is a list of allowable items that can be dropped off.

TELEVISIONS – Intact TV’s and Monitors (No Projection)

COMPUTERS AND ACCESSORIES: Computers (Desktop and Laptop), Computer accessories (Mice, Keyboards, Webcams, and Microphones), Cables and all IT accessories, Storage devices (External hard drives, solid state drives, SD cards, Memory, card readers, etc.), Computer power supplies, Printers (Ink, toner, and cartridges), Gaming devices, Network devices, Computer peripherals, Circuit boards / cards, Scanners.

DATA CENTER EQUIPMENT: Servers, Storage arrays, Network related equipment, Power distribution units.

OFFICE EQUIPMENT: Copiers and Multifunction devices, Fax machines, Video and audio equipment, Phone systems, Projectors with DVD player capability.

LAB AND MEDICAL EQUIPMENT: Defibrillators, IV pumps Spectrometers, Ultrasound equipment, Anesthesia units.

CABLE EQUIPMENT: Cable boxes (Analog, digital, and satellite), Routers and switches, Cabling, Switchgear, Panelboard, Mainframe computer equipment, Motor generator sets, Server racks.

ENTERTAINMENT EQUIPMENT: Stereo Equipment, Video players, Digital cameras, Video cameras.

MISCELLANEOUS: GPS Units, Wires and cables, Fitness trackers/smart watches, Printers, Plotters, Security equipment, Receivers and transmitters, Answering machines.

MOBILE DEVICES: Cell phones / Smart phones Tablets, PDAs, MP3 players Cameras, Game consoles, Accessories and cables, DJ equipment.