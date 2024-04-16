2024 Tioga County Economic Forecasting Forum: Key Insights for Local Development 

The Tioga County Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with Tioga State Bank, is proud to announce the much-anticipated 2024 Tioga County Economic Forecasting Forum, scheduled for April 25, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. The event will be held at the Owego Elks Lodge, located on the corner of Front and Church Street in Owego, N.Y.

Building upon the success of previous editions, this year’s forum aims to provide invaluable insights into the economic landscape at the local, national, and global levels. With a diverse panel of experts, attendees can expect in-depth discussions on various topics including monetary policy, interest rates, economic development, the housing market, workforce development, and more.

E.J. McMahon from The Empire Center and Dr. Giovanni Scaringi, from SUNY, are set to deliver keynote addresses, offering their expert perspectives on crucial economic matters. Moreover, this year’s forum expands its panel to include distinguished experts such as George Bowen, chief TSB; Chris White, deputy commissioner, Workforce Development, from the NYS Department of Labor; Tom Bronk, associate broker from Howard Hanna; Ebony Hattoh, associate director of Equity and Justice from BU-New Energy NY; and Omar Sanders, Empire State Development Regional director, ensuring comprehensive coverage of pertinent economic issues.

Sabrina Henriques, CEO and president of the Tioga County Chamber of Commerce, expressed enthusiasm about the event, stating, “Over the past four years the economy has experienced both positive and challenging developments.”

Henriques added, “This forum is an invaluable opportunity for anyone interested in understanding the current economic climate and its potential impact on our region. There are a lot of things going on in areas of banking, clean energy, New York DRI funding, small business support, housing, and labor market dynamics; our diverse panelists are well equipped to address pressing questions across various sectors.”

Following the economic forum attendees will have the opportunity to participate in Business After Hours, sponsored by Tioga State Bank, providing a platform for networking and further discussion.

The event is open to the public, with a registration fee of $25. To register, contact the Tioga County Chamber of Commerce at (607) 687-7335 or visit www.tiogachamber.com.