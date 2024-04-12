Owego Hose Team to host annual April Trout Derby; Contest scheduled for April 13; BBQ in the Flats

Owego Hose Teams, Inc. in partnership with the Tioga County Anglers will host its 5th Annual Trout Derby on Saturday, April 13. The contest, for anglers of all ages, will be held virtually or by checking fish in at Croton Hose Co. #3 Fire Station on Talcott Street. More than 40 anglers participated in the event last year.

Several changes to this year’s tournament have been made to draw more participation. (1) Anglers 15 years old or younger fish for free, but must register. (2) Tagged trout for $100, $75, $50, and $25 dollars will be stocked between the Main and Talcott Street Bridges. (3) $100 will still be awarded for largest Brown or Brook Trout caught in the MAIN, EAST, and WEST branches of the Owego Creek.

Registration forms for the Trout Derby will be available at the Community Shop and Scott Smith & Son, and online registration is available at the Hose Team website at www.OwegoHoseTeams.com. The registration deadline with a $10 fee is Friday, April 12, and you must be registered to participate. Once registered you will be provided a unique number identifier by the Hose Team.

All registrants 16 years or older must have a valid New York State fishing license and abide by all New York State Department of Conservation (DEC) rules and regulations. Fly, spin, and bait fishing are permitted. Winners will be announced shortly after 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 13, at Company #3’s Fire Station and via Facebook Live.

Bob Haskell was the winner in 2023 with a 20-inch brown trout.

The $10 entry fee covers the tagged and largest brook / brown trout categories. Contestants participating virtually are asked to post pictures of their trout caught to the hose team Facebook page @owegohoseteams or email to owegohoseteams@gmail.com showing the trout with a measuring device indicating the trout’s length and your unique number identifier.

A chicken BBQ will be held in conjunction with the Trout Derby, but sold separately. Pre-order your chicken dinners on the Hose Team website at www.OwegoHoseTeams.com, by emailing the Hose Team at owegohoseteams@gmail.com, or by calling (202) 494-9108. Company #3’s hospitality room will also be open with their famous clam chowder free of charge.