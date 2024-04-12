Berkshire Fire District News

By Jim Simmons, chairman —

The Berkshire Fire District would like to update the community on the progress of fire protection in the Town of Berkshire. In the last year we have purchased a new pickup truck with the proceeds from the sale of our ambulance. The ambulance service was discontinued due to a lack of volunteers.

The new pickup is used for a First response vehicle and for members going to training. Fire Police also use the vehicle at emergency scenes.

We are in the process of setting up training for first responders to assist until an ambulance arrives. If you are interested in helping with this, stop in at our Open House planned for April 13, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Fire Station, located at 12515 NY-38 in Berkshire, or contact us via email to berkshirefiredistrict.ny@gmail.com.

We acquired a Custom fire engine from Sayreville New Jersey. It is like new and would cost close to a million dollars if it were brand new. We were able to purchase it for $20,000, as their department was replacing it. It has 29,000 miles and should last us many years.

In mid summer we took delivery of the new Pumper / Tanker that was voter approved last year. It has a 3,000-gallon capacity and has proved very useful in recent fires. Our volunteers are still training on all of its abilities.

We just finished installing our new digital sign in front of the station. The sign was purchased with a FEMA SAFER grant of $29,000. The Grant is to help with recruitment and retention of volunteers. Will Simmons of MATCO electric donated material and time to install the sign. The sign can be used for some local public service announcements and emergency warnings as well.

All are invited to stop in at the Berkshire Fire Station on April 13, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. to visit and see what Berkshire Fire is doing for you. Also find out if your skills can help keep us moving forward.