April is final month of ‘Lollipop Kids’ program until the fall

Owego Gymnastics and Activity Center will be having its last month of the Lollipop Kids program for the season during April. Activities began Friday, April 5, and continue April 12, 19, and 26 from 10 to 11 a.m.

Lollipop Kids is an unstructured, open gym program for children ages one to five and their parents. The cost is $7 per child per class.

Owego Gymnastics and Activity Center, located at 748 NY-38 in Owego, is a not for profit organization that offers recreational and competitive gymnastics programs, dance, TaeKwon-Do, and more.

For more information on Lollipop Kids or any other programs, visit owegogymnastics.com or call the office at (607) 687-2458.