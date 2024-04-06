Road closures announced for Tioga County Prom 5K; Event taking place on April 7; benefits After Prom and Graduation Parties

The following roads in Owego will be closed to vehicle traffic on April 7, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. to allow for runners and walkers; Sheldon Guile Boulevard (OA Campus), Browns Lane (Tioga Opportunities), George, Hill, Spruce, Talcott, Cove, West, Adaline, and Charlotte. Please make alternate plans if this affects your travel.

Catholic Charities of Tioga County is hosting a 5K that benefits all of the Tioga County, N.Y. school districts and their After Prom / Graduation Parties. To raise funds, $10 from each registration will go to the school district that each participant selects.

But wait, there’s more!

This race will also serve as a collection point for any cleaned, gently used prom dresses and formal wear. All of the items that are dropped off at the event will be brought to the Candor Children’s Closet and will be available free of charge to any student within Tioga County.

The Owego Police Department will have two officers running the race. Anyone who beats the officers to the finish line will receive a coupon for a free donut from Owego Donut & Beer Co.

Dogs are welcome, too! All dogs that participate in the race (with a registered human) will be entered to win a $50 gift certificate from euPawria, a holistic dog food and supply center in Owego.

The race begins with registration and packet pick up at Owego Free Academy at 9 a.m.; the race begins at 10 a.m.

To register as a runner or walker, visit https://runsignup.com/Race/NY/Owego/TiogaCountyProm5K. Contact Michelle McLaren at (607) 272-5062 ext. 311 or email michelle.mclaren@dor.org for more information.