Celebrating Women’s History Month; Notable Women of Nichols, New York

By Kem Hart-Baker, Nichols Historian —

During the Month of March Women’s History Month was celebrated, with stories of remarkable women coming to the forefront and being recognized for their success and accomplishments, and also for their perseverance and compassion. In Nichols, N.Y. there was Neva Bender.

Neva Bender was born on Nov. 23, 1899 in LeRaysville, Bradford County, Pa.; the daughter of Samuel E. and Mary Matilda (Hammerly) Bender. She moved to Nichols from Pike, Pa. after the death of her father in 1914.

Mrs. Quick was a graduate of Nichols High School, the Class of 1918. She married Charles A. Quick (1896 – 1946) on Sept. 18, 1918, the son of Andrew Quick and Mary (Howell). In the following years they had four children: Charles J., William, Mary Frances and Elizabeth Ann, all members of the Nichols Presbyterian Church.

The Quick family can trace their history back to 1806, where John Howell was involved with the organization and building of the first Free Meeting House in Nichols. This church was used by all denominations including the early Presbyterians and Methodists.

Her husband, Charles, was employed by the United States Post Office in Nichols and delivered the mail using a horse and buggy / sleigh (in all sorts of weather) for many years with the assistance of his wife.

After the death of her husband in 1946, she took over his route as a Rural Route (RR) Mail Carrier through 1952. She was then appointed as the temporary postmistress on April 15, 1953. Mrs. Quick qualified for President Eisenhower’s nomination on Feb. 4, 1954 to succeed the former W. E. Merrill as the Nichols Postmaster. The U.S. Senate then confirmed her on July 28, 1954 as the 1st permanent Postmistress in the Town of Nichols.

This nomination had been sent to the Senate by a non-competitive, promotional civil service examination. Senator Irving M. Ives (Rep. N.Y.) of Norwich approved her nomination.

In July 1963, Neva helped to disseminate information to town residents regarding the Nichols post office being assigned a Zoning Improvement Plan (ZIP) code 13812.

She held this position in Nichols until her retirement on Feb. 28, 1969.

Over the years Mrs. Quick held a variety of positions, including Vice President of the Tri-County Chapter of the National Association of Postmasters.

She was also a member of the Nichols Presbyterian Church and served as an elder, a member, and past Matron of the Order of Eastern Star (OES) Chapter 175, Nichols, and was a board member of the Cady Library.

Neva died at the age of 91 years on Nov. 5, 1991 in Waverly, Tioga County, N.Y. and is buried in the Nichols Cemetery next to her husband, Charles. At the time of her death she was the grandmother to 12 and had 21 great-grandchildren.