TAC to present High School Exhibition in April

The Tioga Arts Council (TAC) will present its Tioga County High School Student Exhibition in April 2024. The exhibition, which opens on April 5, will feature work from Newark Valley, Owego Free Academy, Spencer Van Etten, Tioga Central, and Waverly.

Each school has been invited to showcase up to 20 samples of student artwork, and awards will be given for Best in Show, Painting, Photography, Mixed Media, Printmaking, Sculpture, Ceramics, Drawing & Illustration, Digital Art, and Honorable Mentions.

The show opens Friday, April 5, and runs from 5–8 p.m. Artwork will be displayed in both the main and youth galleries, located at 179 Front St. in Owego.

After the opening, the exhibition will run from April 6-27, and will be open in the Gallery Wednesday thru Saturday, from noon to 4 p.m.

Special thanks is extended to the Tioga Downs Regional Community Foundation as well as art teachers Rebecca Lantz (Waverly), Jay McIntosh (Spencer-Van Etten), Chris Negus (Newark Valley), Jodi Riggs (Tioga Central), Burton Taylor (Newark Valley), and Jolene Williams (Owego Free Academy).