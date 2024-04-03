Readers’ Column for the week of March 31, 2024

You may call The Owego Pennysaver Readers’ Column at (607) 687-2378 24-hours a day, or email comments to ReadersOP@gmail.com. We reserve the right to revise or reject any message. Also, to stay aligned with our political policy, political comments will not run until after the upcoming elections.

Just a reminder that the Apalachin United Methodist Church’s “Clothing Closet” is only open on Tuesdays, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The “Clothing Closet” will be closed on Tuesday, April 23, so that we can transition to our Spring / Summer clothing line. We will reopen on Tuesday, April 30 at 10 a.m. Thank you for your patience and understanding.

~

Yes, can someone tell us who to call or if there needs to be a petition started to reopen the Rhodes Road Bridge? It is desperately needed for the community.

~

The fire whistle originally spoken of was in Apalachin. The whistle has nothing to do with the response anymore as pagers are now used and many responders don’t even live in earshot of it. The comment did not say anything about Owego, the response, or the volunteers. We are all grateful to have dedicated volunteers and to know they’re coming during emergencies. Total respect. The complaint is the decibel level of the siren and living in the direct area of it and it not being necessary with the current available technology. Apalachin has three fire stations and only Station 1 on Pennsylvania Avenue has the fire siren. To live within the residential area of the siren is difficult, and only those that do can really understand.

~

I also agree with the writers talking about Rhodes Road Bridge being open. That would be great. That would be a lot easier for the school buses and the fire engine to get up into that section of Apalachin without having to go all the way around. It would be a great idea to open up the Rhodes Road Bridge again.

~

How about we put a buffet in Apalachin in the old Perkins place because it’s been sitting empty for a while.

~

I think the school district should just let the kids out early on April 8 for the solar eclipse so everybody can enjoy it. I think that is a smart thing to do or maybe a half-day or something. Just saying.

~

Is there anybody out there that is an Elvis Presley fan? If so, call me at (607) 748-2942.

~

Sunday worship is the mark of the beast. Remember the Sabbath, sundown Friday to sundown Saturday.

~

What rights does a person have when their neighbor’s cats are using their flower gardens for their litter box? What can they do about that?