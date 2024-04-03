Gail’s Tails

By Gail Ghinger —

Hi there. I hope you had a good Easter and the Bunny brought lots of candy to your house. He brought us all treats. Aren’t my eyes beautiful?

My name is Minor as I am smaller than my brother Major, who you met a few weeks ago. I am a spayed female with all my shots and I tested negative for diseases. I am about nine months old now.

So Major told you we came from far away, which is true, but he said from a place with a Castle. He’s not the smartest guy. We came from the town of Castle Creek.

It was getting pretty cold out, so I was the one who told the lady feeding us to get us to someplace warm. That is when she called Gail to come get us. We are both very happy to have not been outside all winter.

Well, spring is now in the air and Easter is about over, so we are begging for a home of our own. We’re still kittens so we like to play a lot.

Call Gail at (607) 689-3033 and ask for either of us, or both. Donations for our care can be made at the Redemption Center in Owego.