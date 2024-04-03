Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of March 18, 2024 through March 24, 2024 there were 74 calls for service, the department responded to five motor vehicle accidents, there were two Mental Health Holds reported, and three traffic tickets were issued.

The department also reported the following arrests.

Jeffrey F. Carp, age 43 of Waverly, N.Y., was arrested for Petit Larceny (Misdemeanor) following an investigation of Shoplifting on Lake Street on March 10, 2024. Carp was issued an Appearance Ticket returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Nicole L. Weeks-Carp, age 45 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Petit Larceny (Misdemeanor) following an investigation of Shoplifting on Lake Street on March 10, 2024. Weeks-Carp was issued an Appearance Ticket returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Jeffrey F. Carp, age 43 of Waverly, N.Y., was picked up on an Arrest Warrant issued by Elmira Police Department. Carp was turned over to Elmira Police custody for arraignment at Chemung County Centralized Arraignment Court.

Billy J. Wright Sr., age 62 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Assault in the Third Degree (Misdemeanor) following an investigation of a Domestic Violence Incident on Fox Street. Wright Sr. was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.

Michael A. Rose, age 36 of Candor, N.Y., was arrested for Criminal Trespass in the Third Degree (Misdemeanor) following an investigation of Trespassing on West Avenue. Rose was issued an Appearance Ticket returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Kalid T. Rought, age 19 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Two Counts of Criminal Possession of Cannabis in the Third Degree (Misdemeanor), Tinted Windows (Violation), and Consumption of Cannabis in Motor Vehicle (Violation) following a Traffic Stop on Fifth Avenue. Rought was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.