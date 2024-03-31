What’s Happening for the week of March 31, 2024

What’s Happening – send dated church, school, social or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to The Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, or e-mail wpost@owegopennysaver.com. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of the event. Space available, your event will appear.

MARCH / APRIL

Emerging Writers, second Wednesday of each month, 5:30 p.m., Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Writers of all genres and degrees of experience are invited to bring their work to read to the group.

American Legion Post 401 Breakfast, every Sunday from 8-11:30 a.m. at the Post, located at 263 Front St. in Owego. Breakfast includes coffee and juice. Kids five and under eat free. The public is welcome.

Owego Moose Breakfast, first Saturday of each month, 8-11 a.m., 3 Goodrich Rd., Owego. Open to the public.

ACT Free Community Dinner, every Thursday from 5-6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Takeout only.

Park Terrace Food Pantry, every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Bread of Life Food Pantry, every Wednesday from 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Candor residents.

Trivia, 1st Wednesday of the month, 7 to 9 p.m., Owego Elks Lodge, 223 Front St., Owego. The cost is $5 per person. The first-place team is awarded a prize at a value of $25. There will be light snacks to munch on and refreshments will be available for purchase.

Trivia Tuesdays, 2nd and 4th Tuesday of the month, 1 p.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Bring a friend. All are welcome. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

Congregate Lunch served at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego, Monday – Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Cost is a suggested contribution of $5 for those 60 and older, and $7 for those under 60. Meal includes entrée, side dishes, beverage, and dessert. The salad bar is available on most days. Download the monthly menu at www.tiogaopp.org/nutrition.

Chair Yoga for Older Adults meets every Wednesday morning from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

Caregivers Support Group meets on the 4th Friday of each month at 2 p.m. in-person or via Go-To Meeting. For more information, call Tioga Opportunities Inc. at (607) 687-4120, ext. 315.

The Alzheimer’s Association offers a remote support group the 3rd Tuesday of the month at 1:30 p.m. For more information, call Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at (607) 687-4120 ext. 315.

The Newark Valley Food Pantry is open every Tuesday and Thursday from 3 to 4 p.m. They are also open every Wednesday from 6 to 7 p.m. at 78 Whig St., Newark Valley. For residents of the 13811 zip code areas.

GriefShare Support Group, Jan. 8 to April 1, Mondays, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Lakeview Chapel, 185 Day Hollow Rd., Owego. Pre-Register at www.griefshare.org or call (607) 687-3261.

Berkshire Free Library Monthly Board of Trustees meeting, 2nd Monday of each month, 3:30 p.m., Route 38, Berkshire.

Bingo, 2nd Saturday of each Month, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., American Legion, 263 Front St., Owego.

After School Wednesdays, 2:30 to 4 p.m. Haven of Rest Ministries Inc., 62-64 North Ave., Owego. Busing from OES available. For information or to sign up, call Sherri at (607) 232-1258.

Threads Group meets on Tuesdays, from 6-8 p.m., at the Spalding Memorial Library, located at 724 S. Main St. in Athens, Pa. All are welcome.

MARCH 29 to MARCH 31

Good Friday evening to Easter Sunday morning – Prayer Vigil, 7 p.m., in the First Presbyterian Union Church Sanctuary, 90 North Ave., Owego. During this time, consider signing up to pray for an hour in the church sanctuary. Call the church at (607) 687-1682 for more information.

MARCH 31

Open Worship and Luncheon, 10:30 a.m. to noon, The Village Chapel, 28 Main St., Candor. All are invited.

Tracy Creek Memorial Church is hosting an Easter Egg Hunt, 9:30 to10:45 a.m., 4 Knight Rd., Vestal. There will be an egg hunt, face painting, craft tables, and refreshments. An Easter Church Service will follow at 11a.m.; all are welcome.

Easter Sunday Service, 10 a.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 117 Main St., Owego.

Easter Sunday Sunrise Service, Terry and Ginny Hills will host a sunrise service and breakfast at their home beginning at 6:30 a.m.

Sunrise Service, 7 a.m., Whittemore Hill Church, 1349 Whittemore Hill Rd., Owego. The Sunrise Service is at 7 a.m. followed by breakfast at 8 a.m. Call (607) 725-5080 or (607) 785-5761 to reserve for a count or for more information.

APRIL 1

Mahjong, 2 to 4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

WIC Clinic, 1 to 6:15 p.m., INSPIRE S-VE Community and Fitness Center, 57 East Tioga St., Spencer.

APRIL 2

Tioga County Health and Human Services Meeting, 8:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Information Technology and Communications Meeting, 9:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Administrative Services Meeting (County Clerk, Historian, Real Property, Veterans, and Elections) 10:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Economic Development, Planning, Tourism, and Agriculture Meeting, 1 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Public Safety, Probation, DWI and Coroner Meeting, 2:30 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tech Help Tuesdays with Tina, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Zen before Zzzzs Yoga Class, 6:30 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

APRIL 2

Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

APRIL 3

NY Connects Office Hours, 1 to 3 p.m., The Red Door Café, 359 Broad St., Waverly.

APRIL 4

Tioga County Public Works and Capital Projects Meeting, 9 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St. Owego.

Tioga County Personnel Meeting, 10:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

1st monthly Legislative Workshop and Legislative Support Meeting, 1 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Moonlight Madness Stuffy Sleepover, 6 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

WIC Clinic, 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Berkshire Community Center, 11 Jewitt Hill Rd., Berkshire.

Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

APRIL 5

Doug’s Fish Fry, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., UHS Plaza, Route 434, Apalachin. Fundraiser to support Camp Ahwaga.

Stories, songs and a craft, 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Ms. Jess will read stories about April showers. There will be playtime with the blocks following the 11 a.m. session. All ages are invited, and new families are always welcome.

Drop-in Solar Eclipse Program, 10 a.m. to 1p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Berkshire Senior Social Hour and Tioga County Veterans’ Services Presentation, the meal will be served at 11:30 a.m. and the presentation will begin at noon, Berkshire Fire Department, Route 38, Berkshire. Call (607) 687-4120 to reserve your seat

First Friday Community Worship Service, 6 p.m., Haven of Rest, 62 North Ave., Owego.

APRIL 6

Bird Walk, 9-11 a.m., Canawanna Nature Preserve, Water Street, Owego. The walk will be led by noted local birder Derek Green. There is no charge for the walk, but if you could bring canned food for the Elks Spring Food Drive it would be appreciated. Parking is at the corner of Water and Mill Streets. Sturdy shoes are advisable and binoculars if you have them. For more information, call or text (607) 687-3263.

All You Can Eat Pancake Supper, 4 to 8 p.m., Halsey Valley Fire Department, 506 Hamilton Valley Rd., Spencer. Donation.

Coin Show, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., American Legion, 45 Olcott Rd. South, Big Flats, N.Y.

Dean Goble, 6 to 10 p.m., VFW Hall, Main Street, Owego. There is a $5 cover and food is available for purchase.

The Tioga Ukulele Group is holding an adult jam session at the Coburn Free Library, located on Main Street in Owego, from 1:30-3 p.m. All players are welcome, from beginners to accomplished players. For more information, call (607) 231-8815 or (607) 743-9803.

APRIL 8

Director Tiffani Warner presents on Aging, 1:30 to 3 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. She will speak about all of the services seniors can take advantage of and volunteer opportunities. Don’t miss out on their door prize either. For questions, call (570) 888-7117.

Newark Valley Community Connection Monday Lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley. Lasagna, roll, salad and dessert will be $5 for senior citizens and $7 suggested for those under 60. Take-outs are available.

WIC Clinic, 1 p.m. to 6:15 p.m., Waverly Community Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St., Waverly.

APRIL 9

The Fourth Regular Tioga County Legislative Meeting of 2024, 12 p.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Finance, Legal, and Safety Meeting, 10:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

APRIL 10

Tioga County Industrial Development Agency meeting, 4:30 p.m., Legislative Conference Room, County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Athens Senior Citizens Lunch Meeting, noon, Airport Community Center. Bring a dish to pass and table service. Music by Jacob Galpin on guitar.

TOI’s Family Health Satellite Clinic, 1 to 4 p.m., Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 South Main St., Newark Valley. Get affordable and confidential acute and reproductive healthcare. Call (607) 687-5333 for more information or to make an appointment. Walk-ins are welcome.

APRIL 11

Evening Book Club – Things We Leave Unfinished by Rebecca Yarros, 6:30 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

APRIL 12

Karaoke / Open Mic Night, 7 p.m., Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St. Newark Valley. Suggested donation is $3. Pizza, snacks, and soda will be available.

BINGO for Older Adults, 1 to 2 p.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

APRIL 13

Ryan Wilson, VFW Hall, 7 to10 p.m., Main Street, Owego. There is an $8 cover, and food is available for purchase.

Pokemon Club, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

APRIL 15

Spencer Library Board of Trustees meeting, 6 p.m., Spencer Library, 41 N. Main St., Spencer.

Moth Night, 7 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Managing Money with the Alzheimer’s Association, 9:30 a.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. This program is a caregiver’s guide to finances. Call (607) 687-4120 to reserve your seat.

APRIL 18

Tioga County 2nd Legislative Workshop, 10 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Afternoon Book Club: The Breakdown by B.A. Paris, 1 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Supper Among Friends, 4 to 6 p.m., Nichols United Methodist Church, 59 S. Main St., Nichols. Free community meal, open to all.

Just Say Yes to Fruits and Vegetables with the Food Bank of the Southern Tier, 10-11 a.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Free cooking demonstration with easy, low-cost recipes. Call (607) 687-4120 to reserve your seat.

APRIL 19

Spencer Senior Social Hour and Tioga County Veterans’ Services Presentation and Meal, The meal will be served at 11:30 a.m. and the presentation will begin at noon, Inspire S-VE Community & Fitness Center, 57 E. Tioga St., Spencer. Learn about benefits, services, and programs offered by Tioga County Veterans’ Service Agency. Call (607) 687-4120 to reserve your seat.

APRIL 20

Secret Garden Tea Party, 11 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin. Registration required by calling (607) 625-3333.

Dinner and live music featuring the band Ain’t Misbehavin’, dinner at 5:30 p.m. with live music and dancing to follow, Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley. Suggested donation is $15. Reservations appreciated but not required. Call (607) 308-1503 or email to newarkvalleycc@gmail.com for more information.

Gibson Corners Cemetery Association Annual Cemetery Cleanup Day, 10 a.m. Rain date will be April 27 at 10 a.m.

APRIL 22

Tioga County Veterans’ Service Agency Presentation, 10 to 11 a.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Join them to learn more about benefits, services, and programs that support veterans. For more information, call (607) 687-4120.

APRIL 23

Carantouan Greenway Annual Membership Meeting with speaker, 6 p.m., Yanuzzi’s Restaurant, downtown Sayre. RSVP by contacting Marty Borko at (607) 565-2636. The public is welcome to attend. Deadline for reservations is April 15. Further details available at carantouangreenway.org.

AARP Drivers Refresher Course, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Spencer Federated Church, 70 N. Main St., Spencer. Call (607) 589-4667 to register or for more information.

APRIL 24

WIC Clinic, 9:15 a.m. to 2:15 p.m., Waverly Community Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St., Waverly.

Apalachin Lions Walk-Up Mobile Food Pantry, 10 to 11 a.m., St. Margaret Mary’s Church, 1110 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin. Register the Tuesday before April 23 at 8:30 a.m. or until full by calling 2-1-1 or online at www.foodbankst.org/cfd. Pre-registration is required. Bring a cart or bags to carry food.

APRIL 25

Bookworms Unite, 6 p.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

TOI’s Family Health Satellite Clinic, 1 to 4 p.m., Apalachin United Methodist Church, 303 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin. Get affordable and confidential acute and reproductive healthcare. Call (607) 687-5333 for more information or to make an appointment. Walk-ins are welcome.

NY Connects Office Hours, 10 a.m. to noon, Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

WIC Clinic, 9:15 a.m. to 2:15 p.m., Apalachin United Methodist Church, 303 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin.

APRIL 26

Lego Challenge, 4 p.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

SCAMO with Lifespan of Greater Rochester, 10 a.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Join Tioga Opportunities, Inc. to learn about different frauds and scams. For more information, call (607) 687-4120.

Waverly Senior Social Hour with Meal and SCAMO, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Waverly Community Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St., Waverly. The meal will be served at 11:30 a.m. and the game will follow. Call (607) 687-4120 to reserve your seat.

APRIL 27

Route 434 Highway Cleanup, meet at 9 a.m. at BEAM Electronics on Route 434. Bring work gloves and dress for the weather; all clean up supplies will be furnished. For more information, call Lion Paul Huonker at (607) 625-2727.

Community Indoor Garage Sale, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Apalachin United Methodist Church, 303 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin. Contact Sue Tripp at (607) 372-7371 or by email to apalachintrea@yahoo.com for more information. Rent an 8-foot table for $20; bring your rummage in and sell it.

Sixth Annual Matt Howe Chicken BBQ, 11 a.m., VFW Post 1371, 207 Main St., Owego. The cost is $15 per person. You can purchase tickets at the Post, or pay be Venmo to @Ahaus. All proceeds benefit Tioga County youth functions.

APRIL 29 and 30

AARP Smart Driver Safety Course, 1:30 to 4:30 p.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. You must attend both days to receive the discount. The cost is $25 for AARP members and $30 for non-members. Call (607) 687-4120 to register.

MAY 4

Square Dancing – Music by Sarah, 7 to 10 p.m., VFW, Main Street, Owego. The cost is $15 per couple or $8 per person. Food is available for purchase.

MAY 9, 10, and 11

31st Annual North Orwell Pennsylvania Antique Trap / Sportsman Show, Thursday set up at noon, Friday from 7 a.m. to dark, and Saturday from 7 a.m. to noon, North Orwell Community Hall, Route 187, North Orwell, Pa. The cost is $15 per table. For more information, call Bruce at (607) 426-6276 or email to brucemc1966@gmail.com.

MAY 18

Gibson Corners Cemetery Association Annual Cemetery Meeting, 9 a.m., Southside Fire Station, 3120 Waits Rd., Owego.

MAY 20

Spencer Library Board of Trustees meeting, 6 p.m., Spencer Library, 41 N. Main St., Spencer.

MAY 30

Bookworms Unite, 6 p.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

MAY 31

Lego Challenge, 4 p.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

JUNE 17

Spencer Library Board of Trustees meeting, 6 p.m., Spencer Library, 41 N. Main St., Spencer.

JUNE 25

AARP Drivers Refresher Course, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Spencer Federated Church, 70 N. Main St., Spencer. Call (607) 589-4667 to register or for more information.

JUNE 27

Bookworms Unite, 6 p.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

JUNE 28

Lego Challenge, 4 p.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.