State of Emergency extended in Tioga County until April 5

On Thursday, March 28, 2024, the Tioga County Legislative Chair, Martha Sauerbrey, extended the State of Emergency declared on Nov. 8, 2023 regarding the county’s housing crisis, and inability to provide for any arrival of migrants and / or asylum seekers.

The Emergency Order prohibits the use of New York City housing vouchers within Tioga County. That order is now extended to April 5, 2024 in Tioga County, N.Y.

This order is a result of the Mayor of New York proposing a plan to relocate the homeless utilizing City FHEPS housing-assistance vouchers to upstate locations where rents and leases are cheaper.