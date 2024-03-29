Community Foundation for the Twin Tiers reminds local students of scholarship deadlines

The Community Foundation for the Twin Tiers (CFTT) would like to remind high school seniors and their families that the application deadline for those scholarships administered directly by the Community Foundation for the Twin Tiers is coming up quickly.

The Community Foundation holds over 50 scholarships serving students of Bradford, Potter, Sullivan, and Tioga, Pa., and Tioga, N.Y. Scholarship applications can also be found online at www.twintierscf.org.

In addition to the scholarships the Foundation selects the recipients, many of their scholarships are administered directly through the school district guidance offices. For more information on those deadlines, see your high school guidance office.

For scholarships administered by CFTT, email your application in Word or PDF form to: cfield@twintierscf.org no later than Sunday, March 31, 2024, by 5 p.m. or mail to Community Foundation for the Twin Tiers, 104 W. Lockhart St., Sayre, Pa. 18840. If mailed, applications must be postmarked no later than March 31, 2024.

The following is a list of Scholarships directly administered by CFTT with the March 31 deadline: Austinburg Methodist Church, Inc. Scholarship; Guthrie Community Credit Union Scholarship; Potter County Farm & Forestry Family Scholarship; Raymond, Tristan, and Evan Erway Memorial Scholarship; Robert B. Merten Circle of Fifths Music Award; Rockman’s Tuxedo Shop – Babe & George Tymoski Scholarship; Tioga Tae Kwon Do Scholarship; Towanda Musical Society Scholarship; and the Tri County Rural Electric Scholarship.