Create The ‘I Am A Soul’ Feeling; I am never alone; God is always there with me

The first and foremost step for positive internal change for the self is seeing oneself as a spiritual being and not a human form only. It is the soul who thinks and performs all actions, and I the soul am responsible for everything I do, through soul consciousness. This makes me positive, powerful and willing to bring positive changes in myself.

Through the power of self-wisdom and determination, the energy of the soul can bring about any change in thought and personality. So, when waking up and throughout the day, keep the “I am a soul feeling” in your mind, and make your actions beautiful and double light.

Experience yourself to be a form of light, spiritual light, and others will also experience this form of yours. Stabilizing yourself in the form of light you will experience lightness and all your business and activity will be light.

The best gift I give myself is a blessing, such as, “I am a beautiful soul filled with many specialties, and I am loved by everyone, including God.” These blessings are the keys to happiness and contentment. Bring these specialties in thoughts, words and actions, and radiate the light of them to others.

My most beautiful and constant companions in life are I, myself, and God. The more I connect and make them my best friends, the more happiness I feel inside.

The Father and Mother of souls is watching and always wants us to imbibe positive qualities. The best way to start becoming perfect is to know and remember our beloved Spiritual parents. God wants each child to become good and beautiful within, which automatically enhances the outside in terms of looks and personality.

As a Teacher, God wants us to excel, and be someone who gives and receives respect, someone who makes others content and with whom others are also content; one who radiates goodness to others.

As a Guide, God is watching and wants us to be a perfect example of the right way of living. Others should get inspired by how we lead our lives.

As a Friend, God wants us to hold ‘His hand’ and show the world how true Godly companionship is needed now. It is the key to remaining light and blissful, when surrounded by life’s pressures of the physical body, wealth, and role. This pure love connects me with my innate qualities of peace and purity, and the soul learns not to be negatively influenced by situations and people.

The experience of God’s love brings out the best within me and becomes a source of inspiration and energy, making it easy to feel my innate beauty and experience inner power within.

(Yvonne Risely, of Owego, can be reached via email to bkchirya@gmail.com or chirya.risely@peacevillageretreat.org. Sister Chirya is a student and teacher with the Brahma Kumaris World Spiritual University for over 40 years. She is published in several international publications to include the Daily Guardian in Delhi.)