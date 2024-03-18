Early Voting for the Presidential Primary Election begins; Presidential Primary is April 2

The Tioga County Board of Elections is reminding voters for the 2024 Presidential Primary Election that they can vote early. For eight days, starting March 23, any eligible voter residing in Tioga County may vote at the Tioga County Early Voting Center during designated voting times.

To be eligible to vote in the 2024 Presidential Primary, you must be an enrolled Democrat or Republican.

According to the Board of Elections, Early Voting provides the ability to vote for people who may be unable to make it to the polls on Election Day, April 2, and who do not wish to vote by absentee or Early Vote by Mail, or missed the mail-in application deadline of March 23. However, you do not require a reason to vote early.

If you cast a ballot during Early Voting, you will not be allowed to vote on Election Day.

Tioga County will have one Early Voting Center open for Early Voting, which will be located at the Tioga County Board of Elections, located at 1062 State Route 38 in Owego.

The Tioga County Early Voting Center will be open before the April 2 Presidential Primary during the following times: March 23 and 24, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; March 25, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; March 26 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; March 27 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; March 28 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; March 29, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and on March 30, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

If you have any questions, call the Tioga County Board of Elections at (607) 687-8261, or email to VoteTioga@tiogacountyny.gov.