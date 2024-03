The Newark Valley Masquers invite the community to their yearly musical!

Ronald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical will be performed on Friday, March 22 at 7 p.m., and on Saturday, March 23 at 2 p.m.

Held at the Newark Valley Senior High School, tickets are available for purchase at the door starting an hour before each performance. The cost is $10 for adults, and $7 for students and seniors.