Gallery 41 recently welcomed and recognized one of their new members, Lanie Garner-Winter, as Member of the month. Using fibers such as alpaca, wool, linen, cotton or hemp on a rigid heddle loom, Lanie focuses on weaving cotton dishcloths and fine art scarves.

You can see this work at the Gallery, located at 41 Lake St. in Owego. For hours and information, visit www.galleryfortyone.com or call (607) 687-2876.