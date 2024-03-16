‘On the Seamy Side of the Street: Colorful Characters of Broome County’s History’ to be presented at TCHS

On Saturday, March 16 at 2 p.m., Executive Director Gerry Smith, from the Tioga County Historical Society’s Museum, will be presenting “On the Seamy Side of the Street: Colorful Characters of Broome County’s History.”

This PowerPoint presentation will look at some of the ne’er-do-wells of the past – a famous madam, a serial killer, crooked politicians, and rabid affairs leading to shots ringing out in the night. Plus, some human interest stories from the street.

Every community has its share of stories to tell. As often is said, there are 1,000 stories in the naked city, and this presentation tells some of those tales.

The program will run approximately one hour and is free and open to the public. Space is limited. Donations are graciously accepted.

The Tioga County Historical Society Museum is located at 110 Front St. in Owego and is open Tuesday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call (607) 687-2460, visit www.tiogahistory.org, or email to museum@tiogahistory.org.