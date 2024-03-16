Easter celebration at Park Terrace Community UMC

On Sunday, March 24 at 11 a.m., the Park Terrace Community United Methodist Church will host an Easter Celebration at the church, located at 30 Glann Rd. in Apalachin.

All are welcome and invited to join them for worship and fellowship, and a host of activities that include hunting for Easter eggs and candy, playing games and winning prizes, arts and crafts, drawings for an Easter Basket, and a Gas Card Giveaway.

There will also be plenty of refreshments and goodies and a visit by the Easter Bunny, so hop on by!

For more information, visit www.parkterraceumc.net.