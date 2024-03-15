Pre-K and Kindergarten Registration to open in Newark Valley

Registration for the 2024 – 2025 school year for children who will be attending Pre-K and Kindergarten in the Newark Valley School District will be held the week of March 18-22, from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

A registration packet may be obtained prior to registration week at www.nvcs.stier.org, and by scrolling down to find Nathan T. Hall Elementary School and clicking on the picture. You will then scroll down about halfway and will find the link for the registration packet listed on the right side of the page. You can also pick up a packet at the Nathan T. Hall Elementary School Office. Bring the completed packet and all other requested paperwork with you to register your child.

Children turning five years old for kindergarten, or four years old for Pre-kindergarten on or before Dec. 1, 2024 are eligible to register. Parents or guardians should bring their child’s birth certificate, immunization records, recent annual physical records, any legal or custody paperwork needed, and two proofs of residency to register.

Parents are reminded that New York State law requires written proof that all students have immunization against polio, measles, diphtheria, mumps, rubella, varicella (chickenpox) and hepatitis B, or medical verification of any of the above illnesses.

Children currently attending the Pre-K program do not need to register for kindergarten. Parents or guardians can call the Nathan T. Hall Elementary Office at (607) 642-3340 ext. 2 for more information.

Registering your child during registration week helps the school determine classes and transportation needs for the coming school year. Once they have everyone registered, they will contact you to set up your child’s screening.