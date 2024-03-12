Two charged following traffic stop in Nichols

On Feb. 28, 2024, the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office arrested Shalena E. Hill, age 42 of Johnson City, N.Y. and Christopher R. Starchok, age 38 of Endicott, N.Y. following a traffic stop on State Route 17 in the Town of Nichols.
Following an investigation, Hill and Starchok were found to be in possession of a quantity of suspected heroin and methamphetamine, scales, packaging materials and other paraphernalia associated with the distribution of controlled substances.
Hill and Starchok were subsequently charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third degree – Intent to sell Narcotic drug, a Class B Felony, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance Fourth degree – 1/8 Oz Narcotic, a Class C Felony, and two counts of Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia in the Second degree (Scales and Packaging), both Class A Misdemeanors.
Hill and Starchok were arraigned in front of Justice Bogart in Tioga County CAP Court and released on their own recognizance pending further proceedings.
